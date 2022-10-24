Leyton Orient’s Theo Archibald hoping to carry good form into Gillingham match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Archibald will be keen to build on his goalscoring heroics as Leyton Orient face Gillingham on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored his first goals since August in Orient’s 3-2 victory over Carlisle on Saturday and will be hoping to carry on the good form in midweek.

Forward Aaron Drinan completed another 90 minutes, scoring in the second half of the victory at the weekend and he will also be in contention to start.

Ant Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) remain out.

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe could feature once again midweek.

The 31-year-old midfielder returned off the bench from a hamstring injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with Barrow and is hoping to play a part again.

Midfielder Olly Lee is nearing a return but the game could come too soon.

David Tutonda remains out.