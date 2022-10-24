Cheltenham without captain Sean Long for Morecambe clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham are without captain Sean Long for the visit of Morecambe.

The Robins skipper was left groggy after a collision of heads in Saturday’s defeat at Burton and will miss out.

Tom Bradbury could come back into contention but Grant Horton remains sidelined.

Charlie Raglan and Zac Guinan are also out as Wade Elliott aims to end a three-match losing streak.

Morecambe have striker Arthur Gnahoua back and available.

He served a three-match ban and could return to action.

Jon Obika could also be drafted back in having been in Nigeria for his father’s funeral.

However, a first league win since September 17 could see boss Derek Adams stick with the side that beat Barnsley.