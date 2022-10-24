Marlon Pack should be available for Portsmouth’s clash with Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley expects Marlon Pack to return to contention for the visit of Oxford.

Midfielder Pack missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Forest Green due to a one-game ban. He has also been nursing a hamstring strain, but should be available.

Winger Michael Jacobs and midfielder Tom Lowery have been sidelined with respective hamstring problems, with the latter closing in on his return.

Joe Rafferty (stomach) and Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain unavailable, while Jayden Reid (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Oxford are waiting to learn if their appeal against Matty Taylor’s dismissal on Saturday has been successful.

The striker was shown a straight red card after clashing with Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, but the U’s have submitted video evidence and are confident it will be overturned.

Leeds loanee Lewis Bate, Djavan Anderson, Alex Gorrin and Steve Seddon are all hoping to have fully recovered from illness after being restricted to the bench in Saturday’s home defeat to Peterborough.

Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Sam Baldock have all missed out through injury in recent weeks and will continue to be assessed.