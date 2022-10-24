Danny Gabbidon feels Joe Allen ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Danny Gabbidon feels Joe Allen ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.33pm
Wales midfielder Joe Allen is in danger of missing the World Cup through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales midfielder Joe Allen is in danger of missing the World Cup through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Danny Gabbidon says the potential World Cup loss of Joe Allen would probably be a bigger blow to Wales than if they lost Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale to injury.

Swansea midfielder Allen, a mainstay of Wales’ 2016 and 2020 European Championship teams, has not played since sustaining hamstring damage against Hull on September 17.

The Welsh club had initially hoped the injury was not serious, but Swansea boss Russell Martin said last week he could not give a “definitive answer” if the 72-times capped Allen will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Wales International footballer Danny Gabbidon
Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon says the loss of Joe Allen would be a huge World Cup blow for the Dragons (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Allen is set to undergo further scans this week to determine whether he will be ready for Wales’ World Cup opener against the United States on November 21.

“There will be lots of Wales fans and players as well concerned because we all know how important Joe is to the team,” former Wales defender Gabbidon told the PA news agency.

“He’s probably even more important than Gareth and Aaron because we’ve struggled in that midfield area over the last two or three years.

“Joe had a great partnership with Joe Ledley in that midfield, and his importance is even greater now since Ledders has gone.

Austria v Wales – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Ernst Happel Stadium
Joe Allen (right) and Joe Ledley (left) were a formidable midfield partnership for Wales (John Walton/PA)

“He is the glue in there with the defensive job he does and the experience that he has.

“You can see the difference in that midfield area when he’s not there, and it’s where games are won and lost.”

Wales boss Robert Page is having to contend with mounting injury worries ahead of the nation’s first World Cup for 64 years.

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a serious fitness doubt after damaging his hamstring last Wednesday.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page is dealing with growing injury concerns ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill has not played for a month because of a hip problem, and the on-loan Ethan Ampadu came off injured in Spezia’s 1-0 Serie A defeat at Salernitana on Saturday.

“You want all your players available for major tournaments,” Gabbidon said at the Football Association of Wales McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.

“The first game is always important. If you can get off to a good start it gives you confidence and takes a little bit of pressure off.

“We’re playing two sides in the USA and Iran, before we meet England, that if we play well we are capable of picking up points.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies could miss the World Cup with a hamstring injury (David Davies/PA)

“But, on the flip side, if we’re not quite at it they are two nations who can turn you over. The first aim will be to win that opening game, then qualify from the group.

“As we saw in 2016 (when Wales reached the European Championship semi-finals), anything can happen when you get to the knockout stages.

“If we can get out of the group that would be a really good achievement. The confidence the players would get from that would mean they won’t mind playing anyone.”

:: Danny Gabbidon was speaking at the annual Welsh FA Grassroots Awards in partnership with McDonald’s Fun Football. The awards recognise volunteers who are dedicated to making a real difference to community football in Wales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham
Wales head coach John Kear (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Kear confident Wales can sign off from World Cup with win
Said Benrahma scored in West Ham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls
Tonga’s Daniel Tupou scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Daniel Tupou’s hat-trick helps Tonga beat stubborn Wales
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, is enjoying regular football under manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
Unai Emery has been named Aston Villa’s new head coach (Niall Carson/PA)
Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister has signed a new long-term deal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Walsall’s Brandon Comley is suspended for the League Two clash with Harrogate (Mike Egerton/PA)
Walsall without suspended midfielder Brandon Comley for Harrogate clash
Pep Guardiola called Dortmund’s Jude Bellingha, who scored against Manchester City last month, the “whole package” (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Germany has been good for ‘whole package’ Jude Bellingham
Peterborough boss Grant McCann, pictured, faces an anxious wait over Joe Ward (Tim Goode/PA)
Peterborough boss Grant McCann to make late call on Joe Ward for Accrington game

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
3
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Wales midfielder Joe Allen is in danger of missing the World Cup through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
Georgia Shackleton playing the violin at RRS Discovery. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented