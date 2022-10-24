Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association October 24 2022, 5.49pm Gary Lineker and Michael Johnson (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24. Football Kammy had a laugh. 🤣😂 love it 😂🤣 https://t.co/UsXK9WX3Zb— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 24, 2022 Gary Lineker was honoured. It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022 Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job. 👔 Best of luck in your first permanent managerial role, @Carras16.A magnificent opportunity 👊#MUFC https://t.co/2FX43SpFtn pic.twitter.com/UVfb3JApWz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2022 Peter Crouch paid tribute. Ballers https://t.co/T7C8rWdo1D— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 24, 2022 Happy birthday Wayne Rooney and Ilkay Gundogan. Wishing #PLHallOfFame inductee @WayneRooney a very happy birthday! 💫 pic.twitter.com/vrx2l9Z428— Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2022 3️⃣2️⃣ years 🎂! Not a lot of time to celebrate my birthday this year due to the busy schedule (yes, also my haircut is suffering from that 👀), but thanks anyway for all your lovely messages on my special day – really appreciate that 💙🙏🏼#VielenDank #Tesekkürler pic.twitter.com/Ke4sh1sgRc— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) October 24, 2022 Athletics Michael Johnson shared a case of mistaken identity. A man very proudly came up to me today with this picture on his phone to tell me he was my biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/QHU83ZR6CW— Michael Johnson (@MJGold) October 24, 2022 Golf Rory McIlroy celebrated being back on top of the world. Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022 Trophy selfies are the best selfies 🏆🤳 pic.twitter.com/iwpWgMklQK— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 24, 2022 Formula One Sir Lewis Hamilton hopes to maintain momentum as the season winds down. P2! Some tough racing out there, itwasn't easy but we are taking away a good result. Thank you @MercedesAMGF1 for all the hard work this weekend. Let's keep this momentum going for Mexico, see you all next week ~ pic.twitter.com/lJPfpj2WjM— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 24, 2022 Sergio Perez dedicated Red Bull’s constructor championship win to co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last week. World Champions!!! This one for you, Dietrich! #USGP@redbullracing #Vamooos pic.twitter.com/9FOiewrLrv— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 24, 2022 As did Max Verstappen, who was still celebrating. This one is for Dietrich 🙏So happy we could wrap up the win and the constructors’ championship, after such an emotional weekend for everyone @redbull. The only thing we could do today was win. pic.twitter.com/Xczad35AKJ— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022 It has been an amazing season @redbullracing and @HondaRacingGLB congrats to everybody in the team, you really deserve it 🙌 We are the best in the world! pic.twitter.com/4qli8HtH15— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor hit out. My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham John Kear confident Wales can sign off from World Cup with win West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls Daniel Tupou’s hat-trick helps Tonga beat stubborn Wales Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister signs new long-term deal with Brighton Walsall without suspended midfielder Brandon Comley for Harrogate clash Pep Guardiola says Germany has been good for ‘whole package’ Jude Bellingham Peterborough boss Grant McCann to make late call on Joe Ward for Accrington game Most Read 1 Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars 2 Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and… 3 Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR… 4 Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford 5 Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman 6 Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times… 7 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 3 8 Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee 9 Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years 10 Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe… More from The Courier St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland? Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary? Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback – and it’s long overdue New marmalade mural at Keiller Centre celebrates Dundee’s history Child molester jailed for six months in Fife after hypnotherapy uncovers abuse LISTEN: Dog owners demanding tougher sentences for dog thieves Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe in honour of Dundee United legend COURIER OPINION: Perthshire butcher Simon Howie speaks for all of us on energy company ‘bullying’ Eric Reid worked the land around Arbroath for most of his life Most Commented 1 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 2 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 3 Work to begin at Dundee's historic Custom House as property taken off the market 4 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 5 Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews 6 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 7 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 8 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 9 COURIER OPINION: Give us a general election before the Tories give us something worse 10 Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?