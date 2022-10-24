Manuel Benson pushing for a Burnley recall against Norwich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Belgian winger Manuel Benson is pushing for a Burnley recall against Norwich at Turf Moor.

Benson, introduced as a half-time substitute at Sunderland on Saturday with Burnley 2-0 down, scored the Clarets’ equaliser as the visitors fought back to win 4-2 and retain third spot in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer could add to Burnley’s defensive options.

The pair did not make the matchday squad at Sunderland after missing the 1-1 draw with Birmingham three days earlier, but Burnley boss Vincent Kompany insists “they are not big injuries”.

Norwich will check on Isaac Hayden and Dimitris Giannoulis after their return to the starting XI on Saturday.

Midfielder Hayden made his first start of the season in the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United.

Full-back Giannoulis had not started since August 6 after damaging an ankle.

Kenny McLean (suspension) and Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) miss out, but Sam McCallum (broken foot) has boosted the Canaries by returning to training ahead of schedule.