Walsall without suspended midfielder Brandon Comley for Harrogate clash

Walsall will be without suspended midfielder Brandon Comley for Tuesday evening’s League Two fixture against Harrogate.

The 26-year-old was sent off for a second bookable offence 26 minutes into Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sutton and must sit out as a result.

Defender Donervon Daniels returned to the starting line-up after injury in that game, while winger Tom Knowles was used as an early substitute after limping out of the 2-1 defeat at Mansfield seven days earlier.

Midfielder Jack Earing, however, continues to work his way back from ankle ligament damage.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will make late decisions on injured duo Jack Muldoon and Stephen Dooley.

The pair missed Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Tranmere, but Weaver is hopeful that they will recover in time to return to the squad.

Joe Mattock, however, is a major doubt after limping out of that game before half-time with a hamstring problem.

Will Smith, Max Wright, Dior Angus and George Thomson have all been ruled out.