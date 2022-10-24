Daniel Tupou’s hat-trick helps Tonga beat stubborn Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Tupou’s hat-trick helps Tonga beat stubborn Wales

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 9.36pm Updated: October 24 2022, 9.46pm
Tonga’s Daniel Tupou scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tonga's Daniel Tupou scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tonga overcame stern resistance from Wales to win 32-6 in St Helens and remain on course for a potential World Cup quarter-final showdown with Samoa.

Winger Daniel Tupou scored a hat-trick of tries on a satisfying night for Tonga’s former St Helens coach Kristian Woolf on his farewell appearance at the Totally Wicked Stadium, where history was made with Kasey Badger becoming the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

John Kear’s part-timers performed valiantly, taking the lead with Kyle Evans’ 18th-minute try to the delight of the 7,752 crowd, but the pace, power and class of the world number two-ranked nation eventually took its toll.

Similarly stoic in their 18-12 defeat by Cook Islands, Wales must now beat Papua New Guinea in their final Group D fixture to avoid going through a fourth successive World Cup without a win.

Kyle Evans, centre, celebrates the opening try of the game
Kyle Evans, centre, celebrates the opening try of the game (Richard Sellers/PA)

The early signs were ominous as Wales lost possession at the first play-the-ball of the match and were twice forced to drop out from their own posts as Tonga made a flying start.

But the Welsh hung on and, after centre Dalton Grant was held up over the line after ignoring his unmarked winger, they took a shock lead through Evans, one of four changes to the side that lost their opening game.

It came from a Tongan handling error on half-way when quick thinking by Gavin Bennion and Josh Ralph got Evans sprinting away for the game’s first try.

It was a superb finish by the 32-year-old Wakefield man, who was playing only his fifth senior game of rugby league after making a late switch of codes, and he also impressed with some crunching defence and his ability under the high ball.

Wales’ Matthew Fozard, right, and Elliot Kear look dejected
Wales' Matthew Fozard, right, and Elliot Kear look dejected (Richard Sellers/PA)

Matty Fozard’s conversion put Kear’s men into a 6-0 lead and, although Tonga struck back almost immediately with a try from a scrum by Tupou, they were still in front going into the last three minutes of the first half.

The game took a momentum shift when star second rower David Fifita entered the action from the bench and his close-range try on 37 minutes put the Pacific Islanders in front for the first time.

Wales’ defence cracked again two minutes later when second rower Keaon Koloamatangi, who scored Tonga’s late match-winner against PNG, went through a gap for their third try and Tui Lolohea’s second conversion made it 16-6.

That quickly became 22-6 when full-back Tesi Niu wriggled free from Wales’ futile attempts to wrestle him to the ground to score his side’s fourth try.

Wales managed to prevent Lolohea grounding the ball when he forced his way to the line but it began to unravel for them when centre Siosifa Talakai got Tupou over for his second try on the hour.

The pair produced a copybook move to enable Tupou to complete his hat-trick – and clinch the man-of-the-match award – and the Sydney Rooster also had a fourth try disallowed for obstruction.

Lolohea thought he had scored possibly the try of the tournament 15 minutes from the end after right winger Sione Katoa produced an acrobatic dive to seemingly keep the ball in play only for slow-motion replays to reveal it had caught the whitewash.

Tonga, who were semi-finalists in 2017, will welcome back loose forward Jason Taumalolo for their final group game against Cook Islands, with hooker Siliva Havili also due to bolster their considerable ranks.

