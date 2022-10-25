Football rumours: Return to Italy could be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Return to Italy could be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 7.17am
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a possible return to Italy, according to The Sun. The paper reports the 37-year-old forward, who has endured a tumultuous time at Manchester United, says Italy has become a genuine option for the former Juventus star, with Napoli believed to be interested in bringing him in.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick reportedly leads the list of United manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred replacements for Ronaldo. The Daily Mirror says the list also features Lille’s Jonathan David and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is reportedly target for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The paper also reports Chelsea have dropped out of the race for Ronaldo, with their attention entirely focused on pursuing his Portugal team-mate, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The paper, via CBS, says new manager Graham Potter is all-in on the 23-year-old, who the Blues had been tracking even prior to Potter’s arrival.

Staying with Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports the Blues are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who only arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford
Harry Kane in action for Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane: Tottenham are confident the 29-year-old England striker will commit to a new long-term deal, according to the website 90min.

Marco Asensio: Spanish outlet Ser Deportivos reports Real Madrid are set to offer the 26-year-old forward an improved three-year deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Paul Warne was far from happy as Derby were held (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Our first-half performance was abhorrent – Derby boss Paul Warne
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Viktor Gyokeres’ late penalty denied Rotherham victory (PA)
Rotherham boss Matt Taylor feels hard done by after ‘soft’ stoppage-time penalty
Danny Cowley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
We’re battered and bruised, but we are Pompey – Danny Cowley proud of draw
Dean Smith, right, saw his Norwich side beaten at Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Smith and Norwich question Burnley handball in build-up to winning penalty
Pete Wild (PA)
Pete Wild hails Barrow’s best performance of season in win over Grimsby
Wade Elliott (PA)
Wade Elliott pleased with ‘resilient’ Cheltenham’s return to winning ways
Walsall manager Michael Flynn (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Flynn believes Walsall are heading in right direction

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
(Martin Rickett/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented