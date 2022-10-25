Cheltenham see off Morecambe thanks to Ben Williams strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Williams’ first-half goal helped Cheltenham return to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Morecambe.

The Robins had lost their previous three League One games, but Williams arrived in the box to smash in Ryan Jackson’s cross at the end of a neat move also involving Charlie Brown and Dan Nlundulu 10 minutes before half-time.

Jackson had already scuffed a shot wide from a good position in the ninth minute and Nlundulu was played in by strike partner Brown, but could not hit the target four minutes later.

Luke Southwood dived to his left to keep out Liam Gibson’s deflected shot as Morecambe threatened in the 18th minute, but Connor Ripley had to pluck Caleb Taylor’s header out of the air at the other end before Williams’ breakthrough.

Cole Stockton had the ball in the net for Morecambe in the 50th minute, but the offside flag was raised.

Morecambe substitute Adam Mayor smashed a shot into the side-netting in the final minute and Kieran Phillips crashed an effort against the woodwork in stoppage time, but the hosts held on.