Jack Lankester’s stunning strike sets Cambridge on way to win at Wycombe

A wonderful strike by first-half substitute Jack Lankester set Cambridge on their way to a 3-2 League One victory at Wycombe that ended a run of five straight league defeats.

Lankester came on for the injured Fejiri Okenabirhie after 25 minutes and was outstanding in helping the U’s cut short the Chairboys’ three-match winning run.

Cambridge belied their poor form by going ahead in the sixth minute when Joe Ironside put Harvey Knibbs in behind and the forward finished well into the far corner.

Anis Mehmeti struck a post for Wycombe, who began to dominate and they were level after 35 minutes when Lewis Wing’s in-swinging corner was headed in by Sam Vokes.

Completely against the run of play, the U’s regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when Lankester bent a stunning shot into the top corner from outside the area.

The visitors effectively sealed a much-needed result when Lloyd Jones was left alone to tap in Lewis Simper’s corner, although Wing struck a consolation for Wycombe with a deflected effort in stoppage time.