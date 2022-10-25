Walsall’s first-half flurry secures routine win over Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall blew Harrogate away in the first half to register a third successive home win in League Two.

Danny Johnson’s penalty, his ninth league goal of the season, plus efforts from Liam Gordon and Isaac Hutchinson rendered Matty Daly’s late reply a mere consolation.

Walsall led on 14 minutes as, after Pete Jameson pushed Liam Bennett’s 20-yarder wide, Rory McArdle tripped Liam Kinsella from the short corner and Johnson fired home from the spot.

Gordon doubled Walsall’s lead four minutes later, flashing a vicious strike inside Jameson’s near post from 15 yards.

Jameson kept Harrogate in it with a sprawling save to stop Johnson steering home Tom Knowles’ low centre.

But Walsall added a third on 34 minutes as Johnson’s reverse ball freed Jacob Maddox to cross for the unmarked Hutchinson to slot home.

The Saddlers could have added more after the break as a Hayden White effort was cleared off the line by Warren Burrell.

Harrogate pulled one back late on as Daly steered home Sam Folarin’s fine cross but they slip to 21st, just two points above the bottom two.