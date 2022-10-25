Billy Waters strike ends Barrow’s five-game winless streak By Press Association October 25 2022, 10.06pm Pete Wild’s team are back to winning ways (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Billy Waters scored the only goal of the game as Barrow ended their five-game winless run with a vital 1-0 victory over Grimsby. Striker Waters struck his first goal since the opening day to secure the Bluebirds’ a first win against the Mariners since 1968 at a rain-soaked Holker Street. Josh Kay missed his second penalty in as many games as inspired Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe looked set to earn the visitors an unlikely point. But he was finally beaten with 15 minutes to go as Pete Wild’s side got a deserved winner to go eighth. Crocombe produced a string of fine saves, to keep out David Mojo and Waters, in the first half to keep the hosts at bay. The pick of the lot was when he thwarted Kay's 39th-minute spot kick with his foot after the midfielder was felled by Otis Khan. After the break it was Paul Farman's turn to keep the game goalless as he denied Ryan Taylor. But Waters had the last laugh as he turned Patrick Brough's curling cross into the bottom corner to secure three precious points. 