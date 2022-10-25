Bolton score two late goals to edge comeback victory at home to Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitutes Amadou Bakayoko and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson completed a dramatic 2-1 Sky Bet League One comeback win as Bolton finally ended their Burton curse.

Bodvarsson struck a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time after Bakayoko equalised after 87 minutes.

Wanderers’ victory was their first in eight meetings against the Brewers, having lost five and drawn two of their previous meetings dating back to 2015.

That hoodoo looked likely to continue when Sam Hughes headed in Terry Taylor’s 72nd-minute corner, the defender’s first goal since last January.

Even when Bakayoko struck, Burton still hoped to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.

Kieran Lee hit the post for the home side and, when Ben Garratt saved brilliantly from Conor Bradley, the visitors looked to have stemmed the white tide of attack.

Instead, Iceland international Bodvarsson cracked in a left-footed shot from 12 yards and was booked for his celebrations but he moved Ian Evatt’s side up to fifth, while Burton sit firmly in the bottom four.