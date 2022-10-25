Leaders Plymouth come from behind to beat Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pacesetters Plymouth made it eight home League One wins on the spin as they came back from 1-0 down to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Morgan Whittaker tapped in the 83rd-minute winner from substitute Brendan Galloway’s defence-beating cross after Niall Ennis had cancelled out Jordan Shipley’s opener.

Town central defender Matthew Pennington shook the frame of the goal with a thundering header off the bar from a Tom Bayliss corner after five minutes.

Not long after Rob Street’s header bounced off the top of the crossbar from Elliott Bennett’s cross.

Argyle’s best first-half chance came when Whittaker flashed a shot across the face of goal from Finn Azaz’s 19th-minute corner.

Shrewsbury deservedly got the breakthrough in the 30th minute when a slick passing move enabled Christian Saydee to put Shipley in on goal and he slotted home past Michael Cooper.

Argyle restored parity after 70 minutes following superb work by homegrown midfielder Adam Randell.

He set Whittaker away down the right and the cross was superbly tucked away by in-form striker Ennis for his sixth goal of the season.

And Whittaker struck late on to maintain Argyle’s two-point lead over Ipswich.