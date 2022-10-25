Harry Pritchard scores twice as Barnet leave it late to stun Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Pritchard bagged a brace as Barnet scored three goals in the final five minutes to beat fellow National League play-off hopefuls Bromley 3-1 at Hayes Lane.

Bromley scored the opening goal midway through the second period when Charles Clayden finished emphatically from close range.

The visitors equalised with five minutes of normal time to play when Idris Kanu picked up the ball on the edge of the box and let fly with a curling effort into the top corner.

In the 90th minute, the Bees snatched all three points when a floated free-kick was met by the head of Pritchard, who then fired in from 30 yards.