Eastleigh secure victory over 10-man Torquay

Eastleigh won their third successive home game with a 1-0 win over Torquay, who were forced to play nearly an hour of the game with 10 men at the Silverlake Stadium.

Eastleigh scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute when Danny Whitehall was brought down inside the penalty area, and he stepped up and converted from 12 yards to make it 1-0.

One minute later, Torquay found themselves a man down when Aaron Jarvis was handed a second yellow card for a late challenge on Brennan Camp.

The hosts could have had a second when Charlie Carter rolled an effort past the far post from inside the penalty area.

The 10 men of Torquay almost snatched an equaliser in stoppage time but Asa Hall’s effort was deflected behind for a corner and Eastleigh clung on for all three points.