Boreham Wood draw at Dagenham

Boreham Wood were forced to share the points with Dagenham as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.

Danny Newton nearly created an early chance for Boreham Wood but his cross was snuffed out by Elliot Justham with players lining up to put it in the back of the net.

Wood broke the deadlock when Zak Brunt curled into the top corner in the 53rd minute.

The visitors could have doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Junior Morias was played through on goal but his curling effort was remarkably saved by Nathan Ashmore.

Two minutes later, the away side were made to pay for their missed chances when Myles Weston tucked home to make it 1-1.