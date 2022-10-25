Lima Manning dismisses suggestions MK Dons benefitted from decisions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Manning dismissed suggestions his Milton Keynes Dons side benefitted from a fortunate penalty decision in the 2-0 win at Charlton and believes victory can be a turning point in his side’s season.

Three points moved Manning’s side off the foot of the table with the game turning on a contentious 65th-minute penalty award that led to the visitors’ opening goal and the dismissal of Addicks defender Ryan Inniss for a foul on Louie Barry.

Will Grigg converted from the spot, prompting Ben Garner to claim his side were hard done by and that the referee got it wrong.

Bradley Johnson added the second goal with a 78th free-kick and Manning insisted his side deserved the win.

The MK Dons manager said: “The players have been on a tough run and it has been difficult. But first and foremost I’m delighted for the players who have been terrific in terms of their attitude and application.

“It was a challenge in terms of managing confidence. There are a lot of new players and it takes time but I think what we have shown tonight is much more like us and our identity and how we want to play.

“I haven’t looked back at the penalty. Whether it is or it it isn’t I don’t want to focus on that. I want to look back on a performance when we created some really good chances.

“I thought we looked the more dangerous team.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure but there was a lot more of the control we are looking for.

“Bradley has that quality and it was a welcome relief.”

Garner insisted referee Neil Hair got it wrong when he decided Inniss had fouled Barry inside the area.

The Charlton manager said: “The red card and the penalty changes the game and then the free-kick changes it further and gives us a mountain to climb. It was one of those evenings,

“I don’t think it was a foul, I think it was shoulder to shoulder. I think the forward has gone down easily and it was two yards outside the box.

“It’s a poor decision and I spoke to him at the end of the game. And for the free-kick, it’s clear he wins the ball.

“So it’s disappointing. And the free-kick for the second goal I don’t know what he is looking at.

“But for the red card I think we would go on and win the game.

“For the amount of possession we had I don’t think we created enough chances. But some times you have to wear teams down and we have to do more.

“After three wins we were on the back of a good run and we have to get back there now.”