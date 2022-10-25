Dave Challinor hails season’s best performance as Stockport see off Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor hails season’s best performance as Stockport see off Carlisle

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 11.00pm
Dave Challinor’s side earned victory over Carlisle (Simon Marper/PA)
Dave Challinor's side earned victory over Carlisle (Simon Marper/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said his side’s 2-0 victory over Carlisle was as good as any result they have had all season.

The Hatters were the better of the two sides throughout and took the lead after a ball from Paddy Madden landed perfectly for Myles Hippolyte, who rolled it into the bottom corner.

A second came after the restart, with Will Collar’s inch-perfect cross finding Kyle Wootton who headed home at the far post.

Challinor also praised his team for the energy shown, considering the tight turnaround from Saturday.

He said: “I thought our energy considering we played on Saturday was fantastic, we’ve gone back to a shape that we know.

“We matched systems so it comes down to individual battles, and if we win seven of those then you have a good chance of winning the game.

“We did the basics really well, we were functional with bits of good play in there. We’ve played in spells better and not got the right result but as an overall all-round result it’s as good as we’ve had all season.

“Their form epitomises what the league is, I don’t think there’s a great deal between most if not all of the clubs. Some clubs have picked up points undeservingly and ground out results, others haven’t done that.

“I think tonight we did that, first half especially we suffocated what are a good side. We scored the goal and perhaps should have been further in front.

“The second goal allowed us to be more positive but safe and I thought we handled what they threw at us really well.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson, who was returning to Edgeley Park having previously managed County, admitted his side “didn’t deserve anything” from the game.

He said: “We didn’t start the game very well, we started the game negative and there were too many times where we could’ve stepped onto things and we took a step backwards.

“For the first goal we give the ball away cheaply, we’ve locked on to Paddy Madden and instead of staying locked on and stopping him from playing the pass easily, we drop off and it’s a tidy finish.

“We had to change it because it wasn’t working, and I think tonight it showed that when we’ve got those injuries and suspensions you can tell. We looked a little bit lost tonight.

“I thought second half we had moments where we passed the ball a bit better, got some decent opportunities, but it didn’t fall for us and we weren’t able to get anything out of it – but we probably didn’t deserve anything.

“The thing that they’ve done better than us tonight, the first half they’ve pressed better than us, second half we were okay, but I think they’ve just run a bit better than us and been more clever.

“We just didn’t do enough.”

