On this day in 2008 – Harry Redknapp takes reins at Tottenham By Press Association October 26 2022, 6.06am Harry Redknapp took charge of Tottenham in 2008 (Peter Byrne/PA) Harry Redknapp was appointed Tottenham manager following the sacking of Juande Ramos on this day in 2008. Ramos was fired following a dismal start to the season in which Spurs collected just two points from their opening eight Premier League games, leaving them bottom of the table. Chairman Daniel Levy paid £5million in compensation to Portsmouth to secure the release of Redknapp, who had lifted the FA Cup with Pompey the previous season. Harry Redknapp guided Tottenham to two top four finishes in three years (Nick Potts/PA) With the appointment came a restructuring as Levy scrapped the system of players being recruited by sporting director Damien Comolli, who was dismissed along with Ramos. To celebrate the occasion, Redknapp steered Spurs to a 2-0 victory over Bolton at White Hart Lane on the day he took charge. When discussing his motivation for the move, Redknapp said: "I just thought maybe it was time to move on and Tottenham are a big, big club. I thought: 'let's just give it a go before it is too late'." 