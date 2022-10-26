Ruben Amorim rules out Cristiano Ronaldo making ‘dream’ move to Sporting Lisbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ruben Amorim rules out Cristiano Ronaldo making ‘dream’ move to Sporting Lisbon

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 7.16am
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022.
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo making a “dream” return to his old club in January by admitting they cannot afford the wages of the Manchester United forward.

Amorim lavished praise on the 37-year-old when speaking in London ahead of Wednesday’s match at Tottenham in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has made headlines of late after he refused to come on as a substitute in Man United’s victory over Spurs last week which subsequently saw the Portugal captain banished from first-team training and forced to sit out Saturday’s draw at Chelsea.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to training on Tuesday and club boss Erik ten Hag has reiterated his importance over recent days, his future remains up in the air.

Sporting boss Amorim played alongside Ronaldo at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups but knows a reunion is not possible right now.

“Ronaldo is a top player,” he said.

“He is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don’t have the money to pay his wages.

“I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem.

“But I have my problems so it is Ten Hag’s problem! I am very happy with my players, no problem at all at the moment, so I just want to beat Tottenham.”

Sporting beat Tottenham in the previous meeting between the clubs in September but knows they need a big display to produce a repeat result.

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Sporting Lisbon’s Enfield-born Marcus Edwards made one appearance for Tottenham before being let go by then manager Mauricio Pochettino (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

A lot of the visitors’ fortunes will depend on Enfield-born Marcus Edwards, who will have extra responsibility in the absence of the suspended Pedro Goncavles.

Wednesday will mark Edwards’ return to boyhood Spurs, where he made one appearance in 2016 before he was let go after struggling under ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino due to a mixture of injuries, inconsistent form and question marks over his attitude.

Amorim talked up the 23-year-old but admitted there are plenty of areas where he can improve.

He said: “Marcus is a player with a lot of talent and everyone in England was saying the same. The ex-coach said he had something a bit like Messi.

“He went to Portugal to develop and to play for one of the big teams in Portugal. He is playing in Champions League, he is maturing, something that comes with age, but I think he can improve a lot.

“He has got the talent but can still improve when it comes to his training, to his schedules and to keep up that high level daily, not only in matches but in his daily life when it comes to being a football professional.

“But he is a happy kid. He is happy at the club and has a special relationship with (Issahaku) Fatawu and for example that helps players develop daily. He still has a lot to give and to improve but I see a very happy future for Marcus Edwards.”

Edwards has previously been linked with a move to England and that has also been the case for Amorim this month.

The Sporting boss was backed for the recent vacant role at Aston Villa and the current position at Wolves, who announced last week caretaker Steve Davis would continue to lead the side for the rest of 2022.

“I don’t have any particular dream about coaching any specific club,” the 37-year-old insisted.

“I am happy. I want to be involved in big Championships and I like to spread my identity towards my players so that my team represents what I am as a coach.

“I am still young and I am in a big club. I really like the uncertainty of not knowing what comes tomorrow.

“It might be a goal but I am not making any plans about where I will fall in my future. I just want to win against Tottenham and take it from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Michael Smith put Sheffield Wednesday in front (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday let lead slip to draw with Bristol Rovers
Darwin Nunez scored against Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax
Jamie Ritchie started at Madras, played for Howe of Fife and Strathallan School before turning pro at just 17.
Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist
Ian Poulter, right, has responded to comments from former Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory…
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows top of group will be at stake when Arsenal play PSV on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta eager to wrap up first place finish in Europa League
Wigan manager Leam Richardson has signed a new three-year contract at the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson signs new three-year deal
Edin Dzeko, right, scored twice for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)
Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen
Britain’s Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals in Austria (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals in Vienna
Marquinhos misses out for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Marquinhos to miss Arsenal’s clash with PSV Eindhoven
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022.
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented