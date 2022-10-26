Jos Buttler urges England to ‘feel’ disappointment of shock T20 loss to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jos Buttler urges England to ‘feel’ disappointment of shock T20 loss to Ireland

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.03pm
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Jos Buttler believes England “should let it hurt” after a shock defeat by Ireland and urged his side to take inspiration from their 2019 World Cup triumph ahead of a potential eliminator against Australia.

Ireland, England’s conquerors at the 2011 50-over World Cup at Bangalore, claimed another memorable win over their rivals in the T20 edition as rain brought a premature end to a gripping contest at the MCG on Wednesday.

England were on 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 when the heavens opened, which was ultimately decisive as Ireland won by five runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Ireland claimed a famous win (Scott Barbour/PA)
Ireland claimed a famous win (Scott Barbour/PA)

The result blows the Super 12s group wide open and England almost certainly need to win their three remaining fixtures to progress, starting against old enemy Australia at the same venue on Friday.

While there is little time to lick their wounds, Buttler, who accepted his side badly underperformed with both bat and ball, feels there is little sense in trying to hide their emotions.

“We should let it hurt,” the England captain said. “Days like this one are really, really disappointing and you’ve got to feel that. There’s no point saying ‘let’s sweep it under the carpet and move on’.

“Certainly the expectation was on us to win the game. We should be expecting to beat an Ireland team, we expected a challenge but we should be expected to win that game so that adds extra disappointment.

“I think we were a long way short of the standards we set ourselves. (But) the character in the group is strong. We’ll be disappointed but no doubt I expect a reaction from the team.”

England face a seemingly must-win game against Australia (Scott Barbour/PA)
England face a seemingly must-win game against Australia (Scott Barbour/PA)

Buttler was deputy to Eoin Morgan three years ago when England won their first ODI World Cup, doing so after being faced with must-win fixtures against India and New Zealand in their last two group games.

There are several survivors from that group and Buttler hopes there is enough nous gleaned from global events or franchise tournaments to fall back on as they look to overcome a damaging result.

“Of course,” he said. “There’s a lot of experienced cricketers in our dressing room who would have had setbacks at certain times in their career, whether it be the 2019 World Cup or in franchise tournaments.

“There’s no point trying to hide away from the feelings you have. You’ve got to deal with those very quickly, get over it and look forward to the Australia game.”

After Ireland were asked to bat, they raced to 103 for one in the 12th over but three wickets each for the hostile Mark Wood and the mix-and-match spin of Liam Livingstone wrestled back the initiative.

England, who started their tournament by beating Afghanistan, lurched to 86 for five in response in a worryingly feeble batting display, particularly from their top-order with Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes not reaching double figures, and they mustered only eight boundaries during their innings.

Four of those came from the blade of Moeen Ali, whose 24 not out from 12 balls amid a flurry of power hitting gave England hope but a downpour ended their chances of getting above the DLS par.

“We didn’t perform well enough, especially in the first 10 overs with the ball,” Buttler said. “We let Ireland get away from us, we dragged it back in the second half but that put a lot of pressure on us.

“Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali only faced a few balls, two guys with immense power and finishing ability. Is there a way we could have gotten them more involved if we knew the game would be shorter?

“(But) we were a long way short of where we needed to be right throughout the game and Ireland deserved to win.”

Ireland were two overs behind the rate when the rain came and, had Moeen hit the next ball for six – having taken 12 off three deliveries from Gareth Delany – England would have been ahead on DLS.

“Whether it’s gamesmanship that they knew the rain was coming so slowed the game down a bit, but I think we had lost the game before that point,” Buttler added.

“We had all the things in our favour and if we were ahead of DLS they wouldn’t have been slowing the game down so I think we should be taking responsibility ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Michael Smith put Sheffield Wednesday in front (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday let lead slip to draw with Bristol Rovers
Darwin Nunez scored against Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax
Jamie Ritchie started at Madras, played for Howe of Fife and Strathallan School before turning pro at just 17.
Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist
Ian Poulter, right, has responded to comments from former Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory…
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows top of group will be at stake when Arsenal play PSV on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta eager to wrap up first place finish in Europa League
Wigan manager Leam Richardson has signed a new three-year contract at the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson signs new three-year deal
Edin Dzeko, right, scored twice for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)
Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen
Britain’s Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals in Austria (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals in Vienna
Marquinhos misses out for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Marquinhos to miss Arsenal’s clash with PSV Eindhoven
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented