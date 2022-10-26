Ireland strike again – their third T20 triumph over England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland strike again – their third T20 triumph over England

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.41pm
Ireland players celebrate following their DLS win over England in the T20 World Cup Super 12 at the MCG (Scott Barbour/PA Images).
Ireland players celebrate following their DLS win over England in the T20 World Cup Super 12 at the MCG (Scott Barbour/PA Images).

Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.

It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.

2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wickets

Kevin O'Brien hitting out against England in 2011.
Kevin O’Brien was the match-winner with a record-shattering hundred in Bengaluru (Rebecca Naden/PA)

An upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking fashion. England posted 327 for eight in the 50 over – a handy enough score now, but an even bigger one at the time, and looked to be safe as houses until Kevin O’Brien conjured the performance of a lifetime. He clubbed a 50-ball century, still a World Cup record, and finished with 113. John Mooney finished the job for him, sparking joyous celebrations.

2020 – Ageas Bowl, Ireland won by seven wickets

Paul Stirling going big at the Ageas Bowl,
Paul Stirling produced a stunning innings against England two years ago (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Due to the bio-secure restrictions of the Covid-hit summer of 2020, there were no fans around to witness a magnificent Ireland win in Southampton. In an echo of the previous match on this list, England appeared to be in a healthy position at the halfway stage having piled up 328 all out on the back of a hundred from their Dublin-born skipper Eoin Morgan. But, with the series already lost, Ireland threw caution to the wind and won in style. Paul Stirling blazed away firing six sixes and nine fours on his way to 142, Andy Balbirnie hit 113 of his own and the target was met off the penultimate ball of the match.

2022 – Melbourne, Ireland win by five runs (DLS)

Ireland players and fans celebrate victory over England.
Ireland share their moment of triumph with their entourage (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Having battled hard to qualify from a tightly-contested first round, Ireland were looking to add a prize scalp after progressing. They faltered against Sri Lanka but came up trumps in the big one against England. A strong start with the bat was partially thrown away as they lost nine wickets for 54, but a bowling performance of skill and discipline meant they choked the chase off. With rain always forecast, England were unable to nudge in front of the DLS par as five wickets tipped the scales in Ireland’s favour. When the rain came Moeen Ali looked ready to turn the tables but he did not get the chance to finish what he started.

