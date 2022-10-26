Shaun Wane welcomes Stuart Pearce to give England squad World Cup talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shaun Wane welcomes Stuart Pearce to give England squad World Cup talk

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 2.32pm
Former England defender Stuart Pearce (Nick Potts/PA)
Former England defender Stuart Pearce (Nick Potts/PA)

England coach Shaun Wane brought in former international footballer Stuart Pearce to help him hone his preparations for the business end of the World Cup.

Pearce, known as “Psycho” for his physical approach during his playing career, addressed Wane’s 24-man squad at Wigan’s Robin Park arena ahead of Saturday’s final Group A clash with Greece at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.

Wane also tapped into the knowledge of England manager Gareth Southgate on Wednesday morning as he looks to find the extra edge in his bid to end the country’s 50-year wait for World Cup success.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
England coach Shaun Wane is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win the World Cup (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“Stuart is an impressive Englishman who is very passionate,” Wane said at his weekly press conference. “We’ve learned a lot off him.

“He presented to the group this morning and was really good. He spoke very highly about the camp and how we went about our session.

“We’re going to have other people coming in. It’s important players experience that, there are other ways of learning that will make us better at rugby league, listening to legends like him was very important.

“I spoke to Gareth (Southgate) this morning over text and invited him to the games and we’ve got other people who are going to come in and present jerseys.”

Gareth Southgate file photo
Shaun Wane is in regular contact with England manager Gareth Southgate (PA Images/John Walton)

St Helens second rower Joe Batchelor, who will make his England debut on Saturday, said: “It was great to get someone of his experience.

“He’s got the knowledge of representing his country at the highest level, it was a really valuable morning for us.

“He’s a leader, that’s what he was known for, and he gave us some lessons in that and on being part of a team in a major tournament.”

Canberra forward Elliott Whitehead, who has scored tries in England’s opening victories over Samoa and France, makes way for Batchelor while Wigan centre Kai Pearce-Paul gets a chance in the absence of Kallum Watkins, who is ruled out through the concussion protocols.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Joe Batchelor, who will make his England debut on Saturday, was impressed by a talk given by Stuart Pearce (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

Full-back Sam Tomkins is also rested so stand-off George Williams takes over the captaincy after leading England in the absence of his former Wigan team-mate in the warm-up game against Fiji.

Wane always intended to give every player in his squad a run-out before the quarter-finals and he says Saturday’s game will enable him to finalise his best team.

“The team is going to be slightly different but the intent will be the same,” he said. “We’ve got 24 people in the squad and I need to see everybody.

“I’ve got two very talented players making their Test debuts for our great country and I’m excited to see them play. The team I’ve selected for Saturday is very strong.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
George Williams will captain England against Greece (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

“I want everybody fit, ready and hungry. It’s vital that everybody plays and I want to be fair. It’s the right thing to do. I want them all to play.

“This game will go a long way to shaping my team. I want to make a choice from 24 players. I want the decision to get to 17 to be a very hard one to make.”

Greece have conceded 106 points in their matches against France and Samoa but Wane says he will not be taking them lightly.

“We’ve done exactly the same previews on them that we did for Samoa and France,” he said. “We’re going to show them the respect they deserve.”

Wane says the 21-year-old Pearce-Paul will play spells at both centre and second row against the Greeks.

The former London Broncos player said: “I’m really excited. I almost couldn’t believe my eyes when I first found out I was playing. It put a weird feeling in my belly.

“It’s an aspiration growing up wanting to play for your country one day. It’s hard to explain how I’m feeling but I’m very excited to get on and show Shaun what I can do.”

