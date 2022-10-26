Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association October 26 2022, 6.14pm Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26. Football Cristiano Ronaldo was back in favour. Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fB6HMHEmX9— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 26, 2022 Gary Lineker received a gift. This arrived in the post this morning. I presume, @MicahRichards, that you need a drink before you read it? pic.twitter.com/haz9zf6GSo— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 26, 2022 Premier League stars celebrated their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Top performance and qualification secured 🔥 #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/fT7CZca2fF— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 25, 2022 Top of the group.. Into the last 16 we go 💙 pic.twitter.com/AmyWhNladb— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 25, 2022 Jamie Carragher got his head in the game. #ChampionsLeague @CBSSportsGolazo 📍New York 😎 pic.twitter.com/KGJC2J6MMY— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 25, 2022 Walter Smith was remembered on the one-year anniversary of his death. Today we remember the great Walter SmithQuite simply, nobody understood Rangers better, nobody had better leadership qualities, and nobody won more. pic.twitter.com/3bGMTLL67k— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 26, 2022 1 year ago today we lost the legend Walter smith, RIP GAFFER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tjyuwhvltp— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) October 26, 2022 Jamie Redknapp shared a glimpse into his “perfect” getaway. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp) Boxing Tyson Fury released a track. So good so good!My new single ‘Sweet Caroline’ is available to pre-order now!In aid of Men’s Mental Health Charity @TalkClubUK #MentalHealthAwareness🎵 Pre-order HERE https://t.co/nR5My7kUaJ#TysonFury #Boxing #SweetCaroline#Music pic.twitter.com/vJ1T8dYbRr— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 26, 2022 Less stress more chill for Amir Khan. Less stress more chill. pic.twitter.com/4AYbAdKmA1— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 26, 2022 Frank Bruno got ready for a busy day of book-signing. Moooooooring as Ed Stewpot used to say today book signing Club Tropicana Chapel St. Leonards, six miles north of Skegness PE24 5TR 2pm look forward to seeing you now preparation of food for later pic.twitter.com/bsnPrMUPgS— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 26, 2022 Cricket That’s a lot of wickets. Tennis Stan Wawrinka savoured his success over Casper Ruud. This is why I play 🎾❤️! Thank you 🇨🇭🫶🏻 #love #passion #hardwork #trusttheprocess #switzerland pic.twitter.com/utfIus7Vht— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) October 26, 2022 Rugby Union Key insights from Jamie George and Elliot Daly. Give us our own show @elliotdaly @Saracens https://t.co/Obp7nslBud— Jamie George (@J_George2) October 26, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton sat down for a chat. Back on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT @JimmyKimmel, always a pleasure pic.twitter.com/NCPJkvbK2U— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 26, 2022 The boys are back in town. Oh yeah, the boys are back in town! @GlenRaceway for my 2nd taste of @NitroRallycross this weekend, my home race if you like! 💪🏽😉 pic.twitter.com/sLduGOaNuE— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 26, 2022 Already a subscriber? 