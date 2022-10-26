Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in favour.

Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fB6HMHEmX9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 26, 2022

Gary Lineker received a gift.

This arrived in the post this morning. I presume, @MicahRichards, that you need a drink before you read it? pic.twitter.com/haz9zf6GSo — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 26, 2022

Premier League stars celebrated their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Top of the group.. Into the last 16 we go 💙 pic.twitter.com/AmyWhNladb — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 25, 2022

Jamie Carragher got his head in the game.

Walter Smith was remembered on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Today we remember the great Walter Smith Quite simply, nobody understood Rangers better, nobody had better leadership qualities, and nobody won more. pic.twitter.com/3bGMTLL67k — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 26, 2022

1 year ago today we lost the legend Walter smith, RIP GAFFER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tjyuwhvltp — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) October 26, 2022

Jamie Redknapp shared a glimpse into his “perfect” getaway.

Boxing

Tyson Fury released a track.

Less stress more chill for Amir Khan.

Less stress more chill. pic.twitter.com/4AYbAdKmA1 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 26, 2022

Frank Bruno got ready for a busy day of book-signing.

Moooooooring as Ed Stewpot used to say today book signing Club Tropicana Chapel St. Leonards, six miles north of Skegness PE24 5TR 2pm look forward to seeing you now preparation of food for later pic.twitter.com/bsnPrMUPgS — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 26, 2022

Cricket

That’s a lot of wickets.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka savoured his success over Casper Ruud.

Rugby Union

Key insights from Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton sat down for a chat.

The boys are back in town.

Oh yeah, the boys are back in town! @GlenRaceway for my 2nd taste of @NitroRallycross this weekend, my home race if you like! 💪🏽😉 pic.twitter.com/sLduGOaNuE — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 26, 2022