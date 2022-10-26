Conor Benn calls procedure ‘unfair and biased’ after relinquishing his licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Benn calls procedure ‘unfair and biased’ after relinquishing his licence

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.16pm Updated: October 26 2022, 10.29pm
Conor Benn (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn has accused the British Boxing Board of Control of conducting an “unfair and biased procedure” after relinquishing his licence with the governing body.

Benn was due to face a hearing last Friday at which allegations of misconduct following the cancellation of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr were upheld.

It comes after trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The 26-year-old Benn “strongly refutes” the misconduct allegations, which he says are not related to the VADA issue, and believes an independent tribunal will reach a different conclusion, while reiterating he is a “clean athlete”.

The PA news agency has contacted the BBBofC for comment.

A statement posted on Benn’s Twitter account read: “Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name.

“The Board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure.

“In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his licence (which had lapsed). Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his licence had lapsed, then he renounces it.

“He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct (which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue) and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.

“At the appropriate time Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation, to the extent that he can whilst legal proceedings are ongoing. In the meantime he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.”

A statement released by the BBBofC earlier on Wednesday read: “On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC.

“In accordance with its rules and regulations, the board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented.

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld.”