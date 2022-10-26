Four goals for Sam Kerr and three for Pernille Harder as Chelsea thrash Vllaznia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four goals for Sam Kerr and three for Pernille Harder as Chelsea thrash Vllaznia

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.26pm
Sam Kerr scored four goals in Chelsea's rout (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sam Kerr scored four goals in Chelsea’s rout (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sam Kerr scored four goals and Pernille Harder claimed a hat-trick as Chelsea stormed to an 8-0 hammering of Albanian side Vllaznia in the Women’s Champions League.

The Blues had beaten Paris St Germain in their first group game and followed it up in emphatic fashion at Kingsmeadow against a club making their tournament debut this season.

Kerr has only scored once in the Women’s Super League so far this campaign, but completed her four-goal haul just after the hour mark before producing an emphatic back-flip celebration.

Sam Kerr celebrated after scoring her hat-trick against Vllaznia
Sam Kerr celebrated after scoring her hat-trick against Vllaznia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harder also netted a treble of her own and Katerina Svitkova was the other to put her name on the scoresheet, while Guro Reiten finished the match with four assists on her 100th club appearance.

Chelsea, runners up in 2021, continued their impressive start to the campaign after failing to qualify from the group stages last season.

Kerr gave Chelsea the lead after just 10 minutes when she collected a ball from Harder and fired into the back of the net.

The Blues were then kept at bay by the Albanian side until the 37th minute when the Australian forward scored her second after she was picked out by Reiten.

Pernille Harder scores
Pernille Harder scores (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harder then tapped home from another Reiten assist and Kerr thought she had her hat-trick before half-time but she was flagged for offside.

Kerr was credited with her hat-trick in the 57th minute when she beat team-mate Magdalena Eriksson to head in Reiten’s cross and she soon netted a fourth before being replaced.

The scoring did not stop in her absence, though as Harder added a sixth in the 72nd minute, before scoring her third of the game after Svitkova had also found the net.

