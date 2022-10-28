My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 7.41am
Lewis Hamilton is determined to win an eighth world championship (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton is determined to win an eighth world championship (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.

Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton has three chances remaining to win a race in 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hamilton has only three shots left at retaining his remarkable record of winning at least one race each year he has been on the grid, starting in the breathless Mexico City air on Sunday.

But the seven-time world champion seems revitalised, rather than deflated, by a season which leaves him sixth in the championship entering the 20th round of 22. He has not finished lower than fifth in his previous 15 campaigns.

“There has been this lingering narrative of winding down towards the end,” said Hamilton.

“But I am just in a happy place in my life. I am a lot more grounded. I have my home in the UK when I come to see the team, for example, and my family come down so I just have a better setup all round and I feel like I could take this team to more championships.

“Each year you have to ask yourself if you are willing to give as much, if not more, than you did when you first started. Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare and train and work with the team and deliver?

“If there is ever a moment when I am just arriving, and coasting along, then that is when I don’t belong here and I don’t deserve a position here and that is when I should stop.

“But we obviously have a championship we need to get back. I love the mission and that challenge with my team.”

It emerged this week that Hamilton is set to launch his own film and TV production company called Dawn Apollo Films. He is producing a new Hollywood F1 blockbuster, starring Brad Pitt.

Bullet Train photocall – London
Brad Pitt is set to star in a new Hollywood F1 blockbuster being produced by Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films (Yui Mok/PA)

Mission 44 – Hamilton’s foundation which aims to improve the lives of people from under-represented groups – and Ignite, a joint enterprise with Mercedes to improve diversity and inclusion in motor racing, are also at the sharp end of his thoughts. His interests in fashion and music are well known.

“I know when I am being distracted, and I will never let it get to that point,” he added. “I say ‘no’ to so many things every day. I am able to push back if I know something is going to affect my preparation, or training, and if it has any possible impact on the team, then it is a big no.

“And that translates to friends and relationships, too. This [Formula One] is what I am focused on. I am not in a relationship. I don’t have any kids. My car is my baby, as is Mission 44, and those are the things I cherish.”

Of the modern era, Hamilton will now almost certainly emulate Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen by racing into his forties.

Lewis Hamilton file photo
Lewis Hamilton is planning to race into his forties and is feeling young (David Davies/PA)

“It is really about a state of mind,” he concluded. “If you look in the mirror every day and tell yourself you look old, that is probably where you are going to be. But I feel young and I feel that through my training.

“If you look at my starts, I have had the best starts of everyone here. My concentration level has not been a problem and there are also things you can work on in the background to keep those sharp.

“There are things I constantly work on to stay as sharp as I can be. Naturally, I am sure they will start to fade but I am not seeing that yet. When I do, then it is time to panic.”

