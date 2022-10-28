Michael Ihiekwe banned for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Burton By Press Association October 28 2022, 10.55am Updated: October 28 2022, 11.01am Michael Ihiekwe is suspended for the Owls (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael Ihiekwe will miss out for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of their clash with Burton. The defender sits out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bristol Rovers, and will serve a one-match ban. Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed following the Rovers game that Ben Heneghan will also miss out again after limping off against Lincoln at the weekend. Akin Famewo is still sidelined for Wednesday. Burton captain John Brayford is doubtful for the trip to south Yorkshire. The defender came off against Bolton in midweek with a calf problem and is likely to miss out against the Owls. Tyler Onyango will also be assessed after picking up a toe injury. Ciaran Gilligan is a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury. 