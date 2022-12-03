Lionel Messi pays tribute to passion and energy of Argentina fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionel Messi pays tribute to passion and energy of Argentina fans

By Press Association
December 3 2022, 11.00pm
Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina’s fans after helping them beat Australia to reach the last eight at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lionel Messi described Argentina’s relationship with their fans as “something beautiful” after they beat Australia 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Messi marked his 1,000th senior appearance with the opening goal and Julian Alvarez put them in control by making it 2-0 early in the second half.

Craig Goodwin’s deflected shot gave Australia a lifeline, but Argentina held firm in front of their army of fans, who heavily outnumbered Australia’s supporters and created an electric atmosphere at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Messi, whose side now face the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday, said: “These are amazing feelings. I’m really happy to share this beautiful moment, these happy moments with them all.

“The effort they are making to be here with us in every single match. I know how much they enjoy it back in Argentina.

“The whole of Argentina would like to be here, but it’s not possible. I think there’s this bond that we have, this union, which is something beautiful.

“It’s unbelievable what they transmit, the passion, their energy, their joy and we’re very thankful. It’s unbelievable.”

Argentina controlled large parts of the match but were grateful for a superb last-ditch tackle from defender Lisandro Martinez to deny Australia’s Aziz Behich.

Messi, number 10, broke the deadlock against Australia by scoring the game's first goal
They also owed victory to a crucial save from Emiliano Martinez in the closing moments of added time to keep out an effort from Australia’s teenage substitute Garang Kuol..

Messi added: “I’m very happy for taking another step forward, achieving another objective. It was a very difficult match, we knew it was going to be this way.

“We knew it was going to be a very physical match and they were very strong.

“We had a setback with their goal, but that’s the World Cup for you. Matches are always difficult and what’s important is that you win.”

Argentina fans outnumbered their Australia counterparts and created a partisan atmosphere at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Australia had qualified for the last 16 after beating both Tunisia and Denmark in their group after an opening defeat to France.

Head coach Graham Arnold spoke of his pride in his players’ achievements but could not hide his disappointment at the Socceroos’ exit.

Arnold said: “I’ve just said to the boys I couldn’t be more proud of them for their effort, everything they gave for me and the nation.

“I really hope that Australia is very proud of these players. They did a fantastic job.

“I just thank them for all the effort they put in during the whole campaign, and my staff.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold said his players had done the nation proud in their round-of-16 defeat
“It’s all about making the nation proud and I’m pretty sure we did that.”

Arnold described Messi as “remarkable” and “one of the greatest ever” and urged the Australian government to back his country’s football team by building a centre of excellence.

But the 59-year-old said for him it had not been enough to reach the knock-out stages.

He added: “It’s probably me, the way I am. Even though we’ve been successful, I feel like we’ve failed because I wanted to win so badly for the nation and the game in Australia.

“Making the last 16 wasn’t enough, I wanted more. But that’s just me. A lot of other people may be happy with it, but that’s just the way I am.”

