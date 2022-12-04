Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 3.10am Updated: December 4 2022, 12.28pm
Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tyson Fury says he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster world heavyweight title unification showdown early next year.

The ‘Gypsy King’ beat his old British rival Derek Chisora in 10 one-sided rounds to retain his WBC belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

And Fury immediately called out Usyk, who was ringside in north London, yelling: “You’re next you little b***h. Let’s get it on.”

Later Fury said the bout with Ukrainian Usyk, the reigning IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March.

Plan B, Fury revealed, is Britain’s Joe Joyce, who currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title and was also present at the Spurs ground.

“I’m ready and willing to take on Usyk next,” said Fury. “Let’s give the fans one champion, one name, one face.

“Usyk’s ready for the challenge. He came over tonight so fair play to him. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora III – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Referee Victor Loughlin stopped a one-sided contest (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“But if for whatever reason – sometimes the big fights don’t happen – then we’ll have Joe Joyce at Wembley.

“But provided Usyk does happen then I’ll have him and then do Joe Joyce at Wembley. Why not?”

Fury, 34, was clearly alluding to his attempts to meet Usyk and Anthony Joshua this year, both of which fell through.

Chisora was instead parachuted for a third bout with Fury, having lost both their previous meetings in 2011 and 2014.

Thus, the ‘trilogy’ fight that British heavyweight boxing never knew it needed had been a hard sell, especially during a World Cup.

Chisora, after all, had lost seven of his 20 fights since that second defeat to Fury and turns 39 later this month.

By the ninth round the constant punishment was really starting to tell with a weary Chisora sporting a bad cut under an eye and spitting blood.

He went out on his shield, though, with referee Victor Loughlin putting Chisora out of his misery in the 10th.

It was a valiant but ultimately futile attempt by the challenger, who would have become the fifth-oldest heavyweight champion if he had caused an upset, but he will at least take a decent pay cheque into what looks a likely retirement.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to Derek Chisora because he’s an absolute warrior and he took a lot of heavy punches,” added Fury.

“Maybe they left him in too long. I was very happy when the referee stopped it. He’d taken enough. We’re not in there to do serious damage to each other. It’s a boxing match.”

The event was not a sell-out but nevertheless almost 60,000 hardy souls braved the icy December weather to be in attendance.

“I was overwhelmed, 60,000 people here, in December,” said Fury. “People were saying this fight won’t sell, it will be a terrible fight. But guess what, it did sell, and it was a good fight.”

