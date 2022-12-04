Pakistan need 343 runs to win first Test after England declaration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan need 343 runs to win first Test after England declaration

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 10.20am Updated: December 4 2022, 10.28am
Harry Brook led the way as England piled up quick runs in Rawalpindi (AP/Anjum Naveed)
Harry Brook led the way as England piled up quick runs in Rawalpindi (AP/Anjum Naveed)

England set Pakistan 343 to win in the final four sessions of play after hitting 264 for seven in impressively quick time in their second innings on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

The tourists had previously stressed their desire to entertain and continued to do so in the afternoon session as they tried all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure a victory in the match.

Pakistan were bowled out for 579 in the morning of day four, before England scored an inconceivable 264 runs in 35.5 overs in their second innings, at a run rate of more than 7.5.

Joe Root even briefly switched to batting left-handed for two balls during his innings in an attempt to disrupt the bowler, but was almost caught at conventional point-turned-square leg before reverting to his usual stance.

Root then departed shortly afterwards at short third trying to reverse sweep for 73 from 68, with captain Ben Stokes also dismissed in the same over to the delight of the home crowd.

However Harry Brook continued after Root’s wicket, bringing up his second half century of the game, and threatening to beat Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for the fastest-ever century – 76 balls – by an England player in Test matches.

Brook was on 87 from 65 when he was bowled trying to score another boundary by Naseem Shah, who was the pick of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Pakistan England Cricket
Harry Brook scored a brisk 87 (AP)

Zak Crawley also made a half-century earlier as England showcased their expansive and attacking brand of cricket.

Will Jacks smashed 24 from 12 before departing trying to score a third successive six, when he was caught at mid off.

Earlier in the day, debutant Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for, finishing with six wickets for 161 runs, becoming the first countryman to take five wickets in Test matches in Pakistan since Ashley Giles, at Faisalabad in November 2000.

Pakistan England Cricket
Will Jacks had a productive day with the ball (AP)

Jacks, who had already ensured a memorable debut with the ball when he claimed the crucial scalp of Babar Azam on day three, followed it up with three more wickets on Sunday morning, becoming the first England spin bowler to take a five-for in the first innings of his debut since Peter Such in 1993.

Pakistan started the day on 499 for seven and were also free-scoring – but England took the remaining three wickets in the first hour and a half of play at a cost of 80 runs.

