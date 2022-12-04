Daring declaration sets up thrilling final day of Test action in Rawalpindi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Daring declaration sets up thrilling final day of Test action in Rawalpindi

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 12.12pm Updated: December 4 2022, 12.20pm
England’s daring declaration has set the course for a thrilling final day of the first Test with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win (Anjum Naveed/PA)
England’s daring declaration has set the course for a thrilling final day of the first Test with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win (Anjum Naveed/PA)

England’s daring declaration set up a thrilling final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win with eight wickets remaining.

The tourists only set Pakistan 343 runs to win on a very flat deck, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5, At the close, the hosts were 80 for two.

England had stressed their desire to entertain and force a result before the start of the series and this was in evidence in the afternoon session on day four, as they used all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure what would be only a third Test victory in Pakistan.

The declaration has reduced the potential for a draw, with Ben Stokes continuing to be a bold captain in his approach to batting, fielding and decision-making.

The visitors’ attacking form carried on into the field, where they persevered with a short-ball approach, and claimed two wickets for their efforts, despite Stokes being hit for successive fours in his first deliveries of the innings.

England made two early inroads, with Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam falling victim to the short ball, although the home side continued to score quickly.

For the first wicket, Ollie Robinson successfully tempted Abdullah into a pull shot, only to pick out Harry Brook on the deep square leg boundary.

Pakistan England Cricket
Harry Brook had success with the bat and in the field (AP)

Azhar Ali was then forced to return to the dressing from after retiring hurt following a blow to the top of his right index finger, and it remains to be seen whether the batter will recover in time to bat on the final day.

Despite scoring a masterful century in the first innings, Babar made just four runs before getting out caught behind off Stokes.

Stokes’ side almost had a third wicket in one of the final overs of the day, but Saud Shakeel was dropped by Keaton Jennings at short leg when he was on 22, and he finished day four on 24 not out, well supported by Imam-ul-Haq who followed up a first-innings century with an unbeaten 43.

Pakistan England Cricket
Imam-ul-Haq led the Pakistan victory bid (AP)

England’s unconventional batting approach was epitomised by Joe Root, who briefly switched to batting left-handed for two balls during his innings in an attempt to disrupt the bowler – but was almost caught at conventional point-turned-square-leg before reverting to his usual stance.

Brook then brought up his second half century of the game, and briefly threatened to break Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for the fastest-ever century – 76 balls – by an England player in Test matches.

The Yorkshireman was on 87 from 65 when he was bowled trying to score yet another boundary by Naseem Shah, who was the pick of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Pakistan England Cricket
Will Jacks will be hoping to add to the six wickets he took in the first innings (AP)

Zak Crawley also scored his second half-century of the match, and Will Jacks added a useful quickfire 24 from 12 deliveries before being caught at mid off trying to score a third successive six.

In the morning session, debutant Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for, finishing with six wickets for 161, becoming the first England spin bowler to take a five-for in the first innings of his debut since Peter Such in 1993.

Pakistan started the day on 499 for seven and were also free-scoring – but England took the remaining three wickets in the first hour and a half of play at a cost of 80 runs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented