Anis Mehmeti impresses as Wycombe see off Portsmouth

Anis Mehmeti scored one and made the other in Wycombe’s 2-0 victory over Portsmouth which lifted them into the top half of Sky Bet League One.

It was just what the Chairboys deserved for a largely dominant performance against an out-of-sorts Pompey, who allowed a chance to move into the play-off places to pass them by.

Wycombe were ahead after 13 minutes when David Wheeler battled to win a long ball before passing to Brandon Hanlan, who laid off for Mehmeti to hammer a first-time effort into the top corner.

Alfie Mawson then came within a whisker of doubling the hosts’ lead five minutes before half-time when his shot hit the post after Ryan Tafazolli nodded the ball into his path.

Portsmouth improved in the second half but the closest they came to finding an equaliser was when Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek tipped Reeco Hackett’s shot wide in the 74th minute.

Pompey goalkeeper Griffiths then saved well from Lewis Wing before Garath McCleary made the game safe for Wycombe with two minutes remaining, stroking in Mehmeti’s cutback.