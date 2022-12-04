Superhero sporting event brings excitement to children with disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Superhero sporting event brings excitement to children with disabilities

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 3.39pm Updated: December 4 2022, 4.50pm
Families taking part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)
Families taking part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)

A superhero sporting event featuring celebrity captains has brought excitement to children with disabilities.

On December 4, Superhero Series – the UK’s only mass-participation sports series dedicated to people with disabilities – hosted its winter event, Winter Wonderwheels, at the 2012 Summer Paralympic venue, Dorney Lake, Windsor.

The event saw more than 1,000 people with disabilities and their “sidekicks” take part in different running challenges including a 1k, 5k and 10k, all while dressed up as their favourite superheroes.

A highlight of the live event is the “celebrity Wonderwheels” 5k, where competition winners are captained by celebrities.

Little boy standing next to a man dressed in a Spiderman outfit
Nine-year-old Henry and Adam Hills taking part in the event (Marvel)

Australian comedian Adam Hills, who was a celebrity captain, was dressed up as his favourite superhero Spider-Man, which he said was a “dream come true”.

He told the PA news agency: “(The event) just sends me floating home with a smile on my face because of the vibrant, joyous atmosphere and I know what it means to the contestants taking part.”

He took part in the 5k with a nine-year-old called Henry, who uses a frame runner, and decided to take part in a frame runner as well “so that we could partner up”.

“The two of us running in a frame runner together was probably my highlight”, he added, even if he experienced the unexpected consequence of chafing in places “you’ve never chafed before” from using it.

Hills added that Henry had been reading one of his children’s books, so was “quite excited” to have him as a teammate, while Henry’s seven-year-old brother, who does not have a disability, took part alongside the duo in a scooter.

“I like being a team captain and being involved because it gives families the chance to all compete together, which when you’ve got one child with a disability doesn’t always happen,” he said.

He also referred to the event founder and Paralympian Sophia Warner as a “force of nature”.

“Everyone that comes along to it becomes a convert and becomes addicted to it straight away – she can’t be lauded highly enough for what she’s done,” Hills added.

People standing on the start line of a race
More than 1,000 people with disabilities took part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)

Sophia Warner told PA that when she first thought of the idea, she had “no idea it was going to be as big as it has been”.

“I had this idea because I was massively frustrated that mass participation sports events didn’t exist for people with disabilities, so it was quite a personal mission,” she said.

“I remember hoping in the first year that a couple of hundred people would come and now it’s obviously much bigger than that.”

She added that she has many highlights from the event over the years.

“There’s a couple of children who have been coming since they were three and we’ve seen them come on in such big ways, so that’s definitely a big highlight.”

As for her favourite superhero, she said she “always likes to get dressed up as Captain Marvel” and hoped the theme would encourage participants to “find their superpowers”.

“Because what I love hearing whenever we interview any of the children is that they relate so closely to the superheroes and their superpowers and what it means to them.

“I want them to believe that anything is possible.”

The event is in its sixth year and is happening in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented