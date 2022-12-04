Pub revellers celebrate as Three Lions go marching on in World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pub revellers celebrate as Three Lions go marching on in World Cup

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 9.32pm Updated: December 4 2022, 10.34pm
Fans at the Eastney Tavern in Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Fans at the Eastney Tavern in Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The evening at The Eastney Tavern started with a moment of silence as the national anthem rang around the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

After this moment of tension ahead of the match against Senegal, the regular drinkers at the local pub in Southsea, Hampshire, broke out in a round of applause as England’s World Cup last 16 match against Senegal got under way.

Mark Ellinor, 55, said he was excited to watch the match following the build-up during the week.

He told the PA news agency ahead of the game: “I’m feeling confident, 2-1 to England, I am excited to see the match, I think they have a really good chance, you have to be positive.”

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
Fans at the Eastney Tavern in Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

James Davey added: “The trick will be not to shy away from making changes – if it’s not working, if they’re not performing, make some changes. I think it should be a win, I say 2-0.”

Chris said: “England will need a tight, fast and attacking game to win tonight.”

And his friend Matt added: “As long as they play with ambition rather than a cagey defence, I am sure they will get at least a 2-0 win.”

Robyn Sharpe, who has only worked at the pub for three weeks, said the World Cup had brought some excitement to the pub, apart from the match against the USA.

She said: “When we are winning it’s great, everyone is happy and excited, but during the USA game, it was a bit boring and everyone just went home quietly afterwards.

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
Fans savoured a 3-0 win for the Three Lions (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“Tonight the match is just after everyone has sat down for dinner so I think they’re all a bit full, but they’re up for it, as long as we win.”

The atmosphere stayed quiet for most of the first half, the tension only relieved when England broke the deadlock with the first goal.

Regular Joel said: “Thank goodness for that. I was expecting lots of goals, let’s hope for some more.”

And after the second goal just before half time, he added: “Here we go.”

At the final whistle, the drinkers cheered and whooped over England’s victory.

Mr Ellinor said of the national side: “I think they have got it in them, they are a really strong side and we have a good chance of winning the whole thing.

“It was a bit of a slow start but I think we will progress.”

Another regular, John, said: “We got lucky in the first half, it hasn’t been the most exciting game, but it’s a win, that’s what matters.”

And Joel added: “Well, that was a comfortable win in the end, just as I hoped for.”

Meanwhile, things got very noisy at the Croydon Boxpark in south London where Santa hats were thrown in the air in celebration of England’s goals.

Fans roared and rose to their feet as Jordan Henderson scored England’s first goal against Senegal.

They all then burst out in loud voice singing: “I am England until I die.”

And as England skipper Harry Kane scored the team’s second goal just before half-time, in one giant burst the England supporters all jumped to their feet, screamed and hugged.

The St George’s flags which had been draped over the shoulders of some fans were raised in the air in celebration.

Minutes before the final whistle blew, football fans were chanting “England, England” at south London’s Croydon Boxpark.

White confetti was released as the game ended with a 3-0 England victory against Senegal in the World Cup last 16.

The supporters erupted into loud cheers, jumped together in celebration and punched the air.

The Boxpark became the temporary headquarters of the Jude Bellingham appreciation society during the match.

Fans said they were impressed by how the teenager “worked his socks off”, particularly in the first half.

Designer Pete Tomlinson, 31, who is originally from Bournemouth, said: “Bellingham – he is just the man. He was a knockout. He did not get on the scorecard but England would not have scored so many goals if it wasn’t for him.”

Mr Tomlinson added: “The first 25 minutes or so of the match was kind of cagey.

“I did not see Senegal posing any threat after we got that first goal. It was all England by half time.”

After the victory, which set up England for a quarter-final clash with France, security worker Hamdan Mann, of Thornton Heath, south London, said: “I am quite happy with that result.”

Mr Mann thought there would be more goals and that Jude Bellingham was England’s best player in the game.

He said: “He (Bellingham) was just dominating the ball. He was impressive and was making chances. It is that sort of intensity that I want to see from our players.”

England will need that intensity in their next match against France, Mr Mann said, because “we need to be more consistent”.

Adam Davison, 30, a mentor for children with autism who travelled from his home in Northamptonshire to watch the match with friends, said Bellingham was his man of the match “by a country mile”.

He added: “For such a young man, he has so much talent and maturity. He just dominated the pitch.

“He is a future captain of England. He has got so much confidence for a young lad.

“He drove down the midfield. He did not score, but that first goal would not have happened if it wasn’t for him.”

Mr Davison said England were “sluggish” in the first 25 minutes but went on to assert their dominance against Senegal.

He added: “But, to be honest, we should be dominant against Senegal and should have played better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented