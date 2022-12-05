England roar to 142-run win in first ODI of white-ball tour of the Caribbean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England roar to 142-run win in first ODI of white-ball tour of the Caribbean

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 2.18am Updated: December 5 2022, 2.22am
England’s bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies’ tail en route to a 142-run victory in the first ODI in Antigua (Simon Marper/PA)
England's bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies' tail en route to a 142-run victory in the first ODI in Antigua (Simon Marper/PA)

England’s bowlers ran roughshod over the West Indies’ tail en route to a 142-run victory in the first ODI in Antigua.

After the hosts won the toss and decided to field, England posted a total of 307 for seven from their 50 overs, thanks largely to the efforts of Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt.

Sciver, who has returned to the side after taking a break because of mental health issues, hit nine fours and looked on course to mark her return with a century before being dismissed for 90 from 96 balls.

Wyatt then celebrated making her 100th ODI appearance in aggressive fashion, smashing three sixes and four boundaries as she made 68 from 60 balls before becoming the final victim of Chinelle Henry, who finished with figures of three for 59 from her 10 overs.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones also made 30 from 29 balls and Sophie Ecclestone was unbeaten on 19 from 21 deliveries as England set a testing target for the home side.

Despite the early loss of opener Aaliyah Alleyne, the rest of the West Indies’ top order laid a strong platform for their chase.

That was until Rashada Williams was run out on 34, with Shemaine Campbell out for a duck the very next over to leave them in trouble on three for 85.

The crippling blow came a short time later when the West Indies’ top scorer Kycia Knight was claimed for 39 by captain Heather Knight.

The rest of the order could do little from there as England dismissed the hosts for just 165.

Charlie Dean led the way for England with the ball, finishing with figures of four for 35 from her nine overs.

It was an excellent result for new head coach Jon Lewis as he commenced his tenure with a dominant victory.

England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean continues on Wednesday in Antigua with the second of three ODIs, which will be followed by five T20s.

