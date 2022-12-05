The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association December 5 2022, 5.02am England fans at the Mayfield Depot in Manchester celebrate their side’s third goal in the 3-0 FIFA World Cup win over Senegal (Peter Powell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England booked a World Cup showdown with defending champions France with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 in Qatar. Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fired Gareth Southgate’s side into the quarter-finals after a double from Kylian Mbappe had earlier helped France beat Poland 3-1. Away from Qatar, England’s cricketers set up a thrilling final day of the first Test against Pakistan, while Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora in a one-sided contest to retain his WBC heavyweight belt. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action. England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA) Jordan Henderson scoring the opening goal of England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA) Senegal fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match against England at the Al-Bayt Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) France’s Kylian Mbappe (centre) battles for the ball with Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak (right) and Piotr Zielinski (left) during the World Cup last-16 tie in Qatar (Peter Byrne/PA) Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA) Tyson Fury (right) in action during his victory over Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Zac Goodwin/PA) England’s Joe Root plays a shot left-handed during the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP) Teahupoo ridden by jockey Jack Kennedy (right) on their way to winning the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle on day two of the Winter Festival at Fairyhouse (Brian Lawless/PA) Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw battles for the ball with Brighton’s Victoria Williams and Kayleigh Green during the Barclays WSL match at the Manchester City Academy Stadium (Peter Powell/PA) Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown falls after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans (Matt Slocum/AP) Norway’s Viktor Hovland celebrates making a bogey putt on the 18th to win the Hero World Challenge for the second year in a row (Fernando Llano/AP) Already a subscriber? 