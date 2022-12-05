Declan Rice: England have not been given due credit but have silenced critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice: England have not been given due credit but have silenced critics

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 9.02am
Declan Rice believes England’s World Cup performances have not been given the credit they deserve but the side have ‘silenced the critics’ ahead of a quarter-final against holders France(Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice believes England's World Cup performances have not been given the credit they deserve but the side have 'silenced the critics' ahead of a quarter-final against holders France(Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan Rice believes England’s World Cup performances have not been given the credit they deserve but the side have “silenced the critics” ahead of a quarter-final against holders France.

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last-16 has set Gareth Southgate’s side up for a clash against the reigning champions at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.

Having boasted the best record in the group stages – including a 6-2 victory over Iran and a 3-0 win against Wales – England have caught the eye in Qatar.

But Rice feels other nations have earned more plaudits than the Euro 2020 runners-up and insists England have earned the right to be feared.

“I don’t think we get the credit we deserve in our performances,” said the West Ham skipper.

“I think if you look at other teams, like Holland and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called masterclasses.

“With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way. If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless.

England’s Harry Kane applauds the fans
Harry Kane opened his account in Qatar – becoming England’s highest ever scorer at major tournaments – on Sunday against Senegal (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think countries, like I said the other day, should be starting to fear us now because we’re a great team.

“We’re silencing the critics. Going into the tournament, there was a lot of talk that we don’t score enough goals.

“That’s another one we’ve kept people quiet on. There was a lot of scrutiny around the defence and conceding goals, but it’s been solid. We’re going to keep building and pushing.”

While France boast Kylian Mbappe – the Paris Saint-Germain forward who leads the race for the golden boot with five goals – Rice insists reckons have highlighted some areas where they can get an advantage of Didier Deschamps’ men.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate is looking forward to England’s test against the ‘very best’ when they take on France in the final eight (Adam Davy/PA)

“There’s no point buzzing about tonight if we can’t push on and beat France,” he added.

“Against the big teams, there has always been a lot of talk on us using the ball. I think in this tournament we’ve pretty much controlled every game.

“We’ve had a fair share of possession, we’ve moved it really well. The opening stages have been really shaky because teams are really trying to stop us playing.

“But once we get that goal, they have to change. It opens up and then you really start to see us play.

“Against France, we’ve seen some weaknesses in them that we can try to exploit. It’s set up for a great game.”

“These are the games we want to play in. They only come round once: England vs France, quarter-final, it doesn’t get bigger than that.

“We’ve got six days to prepare now and I’m sure the world will be watching. We really want to progress.”

