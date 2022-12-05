5 memorable meetings between England and France ahead of Saturday’s showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 memorable meetings between England and France ahead of Saturday’s showdown

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 11.22am
England have plenty of history against France (Mike Egerton/PA)
England have plenty of history against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are set to face France in a blockbuster World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, continuing a long footballing rivalry between the near neighbours.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some memorable prior encounters.

England 2 France 0 (July 20, 1966)

Soccer – FIFA World Cup England 1966 – Group One – England v France – Wembley Stadium
Roger Hunt scored twice in the World Cup group stage in 1966 (PA Images)

The final game of the group stage in England’s triumphant home World Cup, which Sir Alf Ramsey’s men won to finish a point above Uruguay and set up their route to glory. Roger Hunt scored in each half to keep 98,000 fans at Wembley happy and pairing the hosts with Argentina in the quarter-finals rather than West Germany. The rest is history.

England 3 France 1 (June 16, 1982)

Soccer – Bryan Robson – Manchester Airport
Bryan Robson scored after 27 seconds (Eric Shaw/PA)

Sixteen years on the old foes were back together in the World Cup in Spain, with Ron Greenwood’s England comfortably coming through as they topped Group 4. The game is best remembered for Bryan Robson’s goal after 27 seconds, his country’s quickest ever at a World Cup, but the midfielder also put his side ahead for a second time before Paul Mariner made it safe.

France 2 England 1 (June 13, 2004)

EURO 2004 – England V France
Zinedine Zidane levelled with a free-kick (Nick Potts/PA)

One of the most galling defeats of the Sven-Goran Eriksson era, as his star-studded side came within a whisker of knocking off the reigning champions in the group stage of Euro 2004 only to fall apart at the close. Frank Lampard’s 38th-minute header had put England in front but David Beckham had a penalty saved by Fabien Barthez. Zinedine Zidane showed the coolest head of all as the closing moments arrived, curling home a last-gasp free-kick, then converting from the penalty spot after David James took out Thierry Henry.

England 1 France 1 (June 11, 2012)

Soccer – UEFA Euro 2012 – Group D – England v France – Donbass Arena
Joleon Lescott opened the scoring for England (PA Images)

Roy Hodgson’s hasty elevation to the top of the English game following Fabio Capello’s departure tempered expectations in the build-up to Euro 2012. Laurent Blanc’s team represented a tough start to tournament life for the new regime, but Joleon Lescott’s header on the half-hour raised hopes. Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri hit back short afterwards and a goalless second half saw both sides bank a point. England topped the group but matching exits in the quarter-finals saw them bow out at the same time.

France 3 England 2 (June 13, 2017)

France v England – International Friendly – Stade de France
England could not take advantage following a red card (Mike Egerton/PA)

Five years ago, the sides met in a season-ending friendly at Stade de France. Then, as now, Didier Deshcamps and Gareth Southgate were the men in the dugout and it was the Frenchman who came out on top. Harry Kane nabbed an early goal but Les Bleus rallied to go in ahead at half-time. A red card for Raphael Varane at the start of the second period should have changed things but, despite Kane’s equaliser from the penalty spot, Ousmane Dembele sealed the win.

