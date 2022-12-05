‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.36pm
Ben Stokes was praised for a tactical “masterclass” (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Ben Stokes was praised for a tactical “masterclass” (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan.

Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.

The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was effusive about Stokes' approach.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain was effusive about Stokes’ approach (John Walton/PA)

His gambit came off late on the final evening as bad light threatened to intervene, Jack Leach claiming the match-winning wicket to secure an unforgettable 74-run success.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a better week of captaincy,” said Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

“They needed to do everything right to go 1-0 up and they did. It’s been 17 years since England have been out here for Test match cricket and it’s been well worth it.

“On the flattest of flat pitches, Pakistan played their part, but in the end England’s run-rate and heart just blew them away. The pitch didn’t deserve to have them.”

Atherton was in awe of the way Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum negotiated the five days, seeing it as the culmination of their mission to reinvigorate traditional methods in the red-ball game.

“It has to be one of England’s finest ever Test match wins. I couldn’t think of another England side that would have won the game on this pitch,” he told Sky.

“It was a brilliant declaration by Stokes. Even if it had gone against England today, if Pakistan sneak home, I don’t think you’d find anyone criticising that declaration.

“It gave us a fantastic last day of cricket. A near full-house sat absolutely enthralled and rapt. What is the point of sport if not that?

“He is going to go down as one of England’s most significant captains because of the way he is trying to reorder things. Most captains err on the side of caution, Stokes erred the other way and got his rewards.

“All his moves paid off. Tactically and strategically it has been a masterclass performance from the captain.”

