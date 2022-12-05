Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collarbone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collarbone

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 3.42pm Updated: December 5 2022, 3.59pm
Alice Capsey has been ruled out of the West Indies tour with a broken collarbone (CWI Media/PA)
All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collarbone in the opening match of the trip.

Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The tourists secured a crushing 142-run win after bowling the hosts out for 165, but, by then, Capsey was on her way to hospital for scans.

Any hopes of a minor shoulder problem were soon dispelled, with confirmation that the 18-year-old had suffered a fracture.

Team-mate Nat Sciver, who made 90 in a first-innings total of 307 for seven, said: “We found out this morning she is going to he heading home and I’m really gutted for her. She’ll be gutted too to be missing out on the trip too, but she’ll be back and firing, I’m sure.

“I don’t know how long the recovery time is, I believe she is going to see a surgeon when she gets home.”

Sciver’s assured return to action offered an optimistic counterpoint to Capsey’s misfortune. She stepped away from the game in the latter stages of the summer to look after her mental health, a much-needed break after the busiest year of her career.

The 30-year-old, who has opted against reclaiming her previous role as Heather Knight’s vice-captain for the time being, was enthusiastic about the positive impact of her hiatus and was encouraged by her form upon returning to the crease.

“I didn’t pick up a bat at all, or a ball, other than for the dog,” she said of her break.

“I was able to do a few more normal things, feel a bit more like a human after a big two years or 18 months. Everything had accumulated into me having to step away from the game. That’s why it’s so important to take the time when you can get away from cricket when you can, to create a bit more longevity in your sport.

“There’s a few cobwebs here and there so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel on the pitch. But when I did get there I was happy and felt quite comfortable. I’ve been playing long enough it feels second nature.”

