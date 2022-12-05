England celebrate reaching World Cup quarter-finals – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association December 5 2022, 6.10pm England have been celebrating their win (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5. Football England were celebrating after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals. Thank you! 😀 pic.twitter.com/OGNt1FbyUN— England (@England) December 5, 2022 No better feeling!! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/F5xYaVGQlV— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 4, 2022 Into the quarter-finals!! Soooo happy with that one 🙌🏻 Let’s go! 💪🏻🏴 pic.twitter.com/DeSUMeeE1w— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) December 4, 2022 A special moment winning my 50th cap with my mum in the stands 💫🏴 pic.twitter.com/qESJGC96kg— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 5, 2022 Put some respect on his name.🤝🏽 @JHenderson pic.twitter.com/XKe2uWAuIf— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) December 4, 2022 Smile if your going to a World Cup Quarter Final 😆 @PhilFoden pic.twitter.com/LNozieMHvJ— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 4, 2022 Jude Bellingham 🔥🤝🏽 pic.twitter.com/hvcIGme1H2— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 4, 2022 Togetherness pushing us on! Another unbelievable night in an England shirt! Let’s keep pushing❤️ pic.twitter.com/ulD5SuZN6v— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 4, 2022 The backroom staff heroes behind the scenes, it takes a whole team!! Quarter finals, are you ready England!? 🏴 pic.twitter.com/8wiqLoRDT7— Mason Mount (@MasonMount) December 4, 2022 Quarter finals 🔜 From strength to strength well played everyone.Unbelievable support tonight. @England see you Saturday 🏴 pic.twitter.com/rOvukSeswm— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 4, 2022 And we carry on let’s go boys!!! 😍🏴 pic.twitter.com/IgaQxaZpfj— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 4, 2022 More than just a game ❤️ @England pic.twitter.com/fpDt4a1fsD— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 4, 2022 😁🏴 @England pic.twitter.com/rB7VA56YOm— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 4, 2022 Formula One George Russell scrubbed up well. Suit up, look sharp! 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/JHCCqSVKXO— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 5, 2022 As did Sebastian Vettel. Well deserved, Seb.Last night, Sebastian Vettel attended the @autosport awards and accepted The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his incredible #F1 career and his unrivalled impact on our sport both on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/OltkqW8HmA— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 5, 2022 