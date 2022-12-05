Warren Gatland’s highs and lows as Wales head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Warren Gatland’s highs and lows as Wales head coach

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 8.07pm
Warren Gatland is returning to his old role as Wales coach (David Davies/PA)
Warren Gatland is returning to his old role as Wales coach (David Davies/PA)

Warren Gatland is to return for a second spell as Wales head coach, three years after leaving the role, following the departure of fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the highs and lows of his first stint in charge from 2008-19.

The Highs

Twickenham triumph

Few – if any – gave Gatland a chance of claiming a win away to England in the opening week of the 2008 Six Nations Championship, coming just months after a dreadful World Cup campaign which saw them lose to Fiji and fail to make the knockout stage.

It seemed even less likely when Wales trailed 19-6 with nearly an hour played but they stormed back to win 26-19 and claim a first Twickenham triumph since 1988 before going on to claim Grand Slam glory.

Southern comfort

Wales’ Hadleigh Parkes scores in a memorable win over Australia at the 2019 World Cup
Wales’ Hadleigh Parkes scores in a memorable win over Australia at the 2019 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales had traditionally suffered against rugby’s southern hemisphere super-powers. As well as failing to beat New Zealand, Australia and South Africa had a hold over Wales at home and abroad.

But Gatland ended all that. Australia’s 13-game winning streak came to an end when Wales ground out a 9-6 win over the Wallabies in November 2018.

An even bigger win came in the 2019 World Cup pool stages. Successes over the Springboks became frequent until an agonising loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Record-breakers

(From left to right) Wales head coach Warren Gatland, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and captain Alun Wyn Jones pose for a photo with the Six Nations trophy and Triple Crown trophy
Gatland (left), pictured at a ceremony with First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and captain Alun Wyn Jones, guided his side to Six Nations glory in 2019 (Simon Galloway/PA)

Gatland was in bullish mood at the start of the 2019 Six Nations and predicted Wales would land the title if they started by beating France in Paris.

They duly did so, recovering from 16-0 down to win 24-19, and subsequent home wins over England and Ireland and away to Italy and Scotland saw Gatland claim his third Grand Slam.

In doing so, Wales stretched their winning run to 14 – breaking their previous record of 11 set in 1910 – and held the number one position in the world rankings for the first time in August 2019.

The Lows

Irish revenge

Ireland celebrate their 2009 Grand Slam
Ireland secured Grand Slam glory in Cardiff in 2009 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Gatland, never one to shirk from playing mind games, well and truly stirred the pot before the Six Nations Championship decider against Ireland in 2009.

Wales were chasing the Triple Crown, Ireland the Grand Slam. Both had designs on the title.

Gatland ramped up the pre-match war of words by suggesting “of all the teams in the Six Nations, the Welsh players dislike the Irish the most”.

Gatland, a former Ireland coach, was widely criticised for those comments and Ireland had the last laugh as a 17-15 Cardiff win gave them their first Grand Slam in 61 years.

World Cup pain

Sam Warburton looks on after being sent off against France
Wales suffered an agonising loss to France after Sam Warburton was sent off in their 2011 World Cup semi-final (David Davies/PA)

Gatland oversaw a fine performance at the 2011 World Cup but their heartbreaking semi-final loss to France was one of the lows of his reign.

A controversial early red card for skipper Sam Warburton left Wales with 14 men for nearly an hour.

Even then Wales only just missed out in the Auckland rain, losing 9-8 as Leigh Halfpenny’s long-range penalty fell just short at the death.

All Blackwash

New Zealand’s Richie Mo’unga scores his side's sixth try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup bronze medal match
Gatland’s Wales were overrun by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup bronze medal match (David Davies/PA)

Losing to New Zealand was a familiar theme in Wales long before Gatland arrived from the Land of the Long White Cloud, but he was simply unable to lay a glove on the All Blacks.

They lost 12 times to them during his tenure, the last being the bronze medal match at the 2019 World Cup.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented