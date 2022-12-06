Today at the World Cup: Quarter-final line-up set to be completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Today at the World Cup: Quarter-final line-up set to be completed

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 4.31am
Portugal face Switzerland on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Portugal face Switzerland on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The World Cup’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.

Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.

Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo after being substituted during Portugal's loss to South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo after being substituted during Portugal’s loss to South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ahead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos revealed he was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after being substituted in their final group game.

Ronaldo appeared angry after being withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea – the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward later said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player rather than Santos for taking him off.

Santos said at his pre-match press conference that he “really did not like it”, and while he added that “we fixed it in-house”, he did not confirm if Ronaldo would captain the side against the Swiss.

Penalty practice for Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique (Nick Potts/PA).
Spain manager Luis Enrique (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain boss Luis Enrique, meanwhile, has said he told his players over a year ago they needed to practise taking at least 1,000 penalties with their clubs in preparation for possible shoot-outs in Qatar.

Enrique, whose side play Morocco at Education City Stadium, said: “I don’t think it’s a lottery, it doesn’t just depend on luck.

“It’s the moment of the highest pressure, you have to show skill and take the penalty. Obviously you cannot train the pressure and the tension, but it’s manageable, you can cope with that pressure and those key moments say a lot about a player. It doesn’t really depend on luck.”

Ruthless Brazil

Neymar scores a penalty in Brazil's win against South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA).
Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brazil are through after producing a first-half blitz against South Korea at Stadium 974 that started with a Vinicius Junior strike in the seventh minute.

Neymar, making his return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, then added a penalty six minutes later to move one goal behind the team’s all-time top-scorer Pele.

Further efforts followed from Richarlison (29), rounding off a brilliant team move, and Lucas Paqueta (36), a superb volley, as the five-time world champions all but wrapped things up prior to the interval. Paik Seung-ho pulled a consolation goal back for South Korea with 14 minutes of normal time remaining.

Livakovic the hero for Croatia

In Monday’s earlier match, 2018 runners-up Croatia fell behind courtesy of Daizen Maeda’s 43rd-minute finish, before equalising through an Ivan Perisic header 10 minutes into the second half.

In the shoot-out that then followed, Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made three saves, keeping out tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida, as Japan’s memorable campaign, featuring stunning group-stage victories over Germany and Spain, came to an end.

Picture of the day

Brazil with a Pele banner following the win over South Korea (Martin Rickett/PA).
Brazil with a Pele banner following the win over South Korea – the three-time World Cup winner was admitted to hospital last week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tweet of the day

Who’s up next?

World Cup route
(PA graphic)

Last 16
Morocco v Spain (1500GMT, ITV1)
Portugal v Switzerland (1900GMT, ITV1)

