A closer look at Eddie Jones’ England record

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 12.36pm
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones’ seven-year tenure as England head coach came to an end on Tuesday.

Jones leaves the post that he inherited from Stuart Lancaster in 2015 with three Six Nations titles and a World Cup final to his name.

However, England have won only five of 12 Tests in 2022, their worst year since 2008.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his record.

Early success

Jones guided England to victory in 59 of his 81 matches in charge, with his win rate of 73 per cent topping all of his predecessors including the World Cup-winning Sir Clive Woodward (71 per cent).

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Despite his overall record, Jones’ tenure has been full of ups and downs.

It began with a record 17-match winning run and just one defeat in his first 25 Tests – a period that spanned more than two years and brought successive Six Nations titles, including a first grand slam since 2003.

England then suffered an alarming slump in 2018 – a pre-World Cup year – losing five matches in a row between February and June.

They turned it round in 2019, however, famously beating hosts New Zealand on the way to the World Cup final before being overpowered by South Africa.

Post-World Cup decline

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

A third Six Nations title in 2020 yielded a contract extension for Jones that would keep him in charge until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

His win rate at that point stood at 78 per cent, but it dropped to 63 per cent in the period afterwards.

England lost three of five Six Nations matches in both 2021 and 2022, while this autumn brought just one win from four outings at Twickenham.

England’s form this year, in particular, bears parallels with 2018 – both saw them lose six out of 12 Tests.

Legacy

Jones spent more than seven years as England head coach, six months longer than Woodward – the longest serving of his predecessors.

The Australian was never afraid to make big decisions.

Appointed in the aftermath of England’s disastrous group-stage exit at the 2015 World Cup, Jones controversially chose Dylan Hartley – a player with a history of disciplinary issues – to be his captain.

It paid off handsomely, with Hartley leading England to victory in 25 of his 28 Tests as skipper.

England head coach Eddie Jones and captain Dylan Hartley
Dylan Hartley captained England throughout their winning run in 2016 and 2017, despite being a surprise choice as skipper (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones’ England had an equal or better head-to-head against all of their opponents.

Of their main rivals, England struggled most against Scotland and South Africa under Jones, losing as many matches as they won (three and four, respectively).

In contrast, they dominated Jones’ home country Australia, winning 10 out of 11 Tests.

