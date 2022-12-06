James Anderson reveals Joe Root was ‘puking up throughout’ first Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Anderson reveals Joe Root was ‘puking up throughout’ first Test

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 6.02pm
James Anderson revealed team-mate Joe Root, pictured, was “puking up throughout the game” as England secured a remarkable 74-run victory (Anjum Naveed/AP)
James Anderson revealed team-mate Joe Root, pictured, was "puking up throughout the game" as England secured a remarkable 74-run victory (Anjum Naveed/AP)

James Anderson revealed team-mate Joe Root was “puking up throughout the game” as England secured a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Approximately 13 to 14 members of the travelling group were affected by a viral infection, with around half that number members of the playing squad on the eve of the game, and questions were raised over postponing the start of the match by a day.

On the morning of the game, England handed a surprise debut cap to Will Jacks, with Ben Foakes unable to take the field due to illness.

Root had been one of the few to train the day before the start of the match, but Anderson explained he had been sick throughout the game, and said the week had been challenging.

“I can’t really put it into words because it’s hard. It was an awful start to the week,” the 40-year-old said.

“Actually, the morning of the game, not knowing if we’re going to get 11 players on the field or going to bed the night before not knowing if we’re going to wake up and there’s going to be enough fit players.

“But then the way the lads have just stood up and just cracked on really, there’s been no whinging.

“Rooty has been off the field every half an hour puking up throughout the game, which was an amazing effort from him to bat the way he did.”

Root scored 73 runs from 68 balls as England scored an impressive 264 runs in 35.5 overs at a run rate of more than 7.50 an over in the second innings to set Pakistan 343 to win.

The Yorkshireman even briefly switched to batting left-handed for two balls during his innings in an attempt to disrupt the bowler, showing no obvious signs of discomfort.

Anderson continued: “Then, to be out on the field. An incredible effort from everyone. And I still can’t quite believe we’ve got a result on this pitch. It’s just incredible.”

Anderson has played almost two decades’ worth of Test cricket, but believes England’s victory in Rawalpindi is among the best he has experienced.

Pakistan England Cricket
James Anderson ranked England’s win in the first Test as among the best he has experienced (Anjum Naveed/AP)

England had to toil to claim a result, manufacturing the game with a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while giving themselves enough time to bowl out the hosts.

The stubbornly flat pitch and rapidly failing light on the final day added further pressure on England as they pushed for victory, and Anderson praised the effort of the entire team.

“The lads are saying that is the best away victory but I can’t remember many better than that at home either to be honest,” he said.

“To force the result on that wicket just took an absolutely mammoth effort from everyone, the way we batted in the first innings, 650-odd runs in 100-odd overs was outstanding. And everyone contributed to that, which is great.

“We knew we were going to declare and have a bowl of them that night (on the fourth day). We didn’t necessarily think it would be at tea. But the way we batted allowed us to declare at tea and dangle them a carrot, which on this wicket, I think we needed to do.

“Because, as we saw at the back end of the day when they’ve just dead-batted it, it was very hard to get anything out of it.

“We knew it was going to be a nervy one. But the way we stuck at our task was just brilliant.”

