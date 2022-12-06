Spain crash out of World Cup after Morocco hold their nerve in penalty shootout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spain crash out of World Cup after Morocco hold their nerve in penalty shootout

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 6.14pm Updated: December 6 2022, 8.49pm
Morocco stunned Spain to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup (Luca Bruno/AP)
Morocco stunned Spain to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup (Luca Bruno/AP)

Spain are out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Morocco in the last 16.

Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi hit the winning penalty, showing no fear with a panenka, after Sevilla goalkeeper Bono had saved from both Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets, with Spain failing to convert any of their three penalties after Pablo Sarabia hit the post with the first.

It was hardly the return Spain boss Luis Enrique had been looking for after telling his players they must practice 1,000 penalties each with their clubs before travelling to Qatar, and it saw Morocco claim another huge scalp after beating Belgium in the group phase.

Spain were left to rue a Sarabia shot which struck the outside of the post in the third of three minutes added on to the goalless 120 at the Education City Stadium – but Walid Regragui’s Morocco side were worthy winners as they triumphed 3-0 in the shootout to advance to the quarter-finals.

The North Africans held Spain to only one shot at goal in the first half – their fewest on record in the opening 45 minutes of a World Cup match – with tenacious defending throughout.

Morocco occasionally flirted with danger playing out from the back – never more so than when Bono’s clearance was quickly sent back in midway through the first half, but Ferran Torres was offside when he played it back for Dani Olmo to hit a shot the keeper did well to tip on to the bar.

Spain’s only opportunity that would have counted before half-time came two minutes later but Marco Asensio fired into the side-netting, and instead it was Morocco who threatened to break the deadlock.

Morocco v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Education City Stadium
Morocco keeper Bono saved two of the three penalties he faced (Nick Potts/PA)

Noussair Mazraoui nicked the ball away from Torres before hitting a 30-yard shot which Unai Simon saved.

Next, Sofiane Boufal’s cross found the head of Nayef Aguerd, but he could not keep his header down at the far post. Moments later, Aymeric Laporte had to keep Hakim Ziyech’s pull back from finding Youssef En Nesyri in front of goal.

Spain needed 10 minutes of the second half to test Bono for the first time, with the Morocco stopper punching clear Olmo’s shot from a tight angle on the left after Gavi won a free-kick off Hakimi.

The game became increasingly nervy as Morocco continued to frustrate Spain without being able to create any openings of their own.

Luis Enrique sent on Alvaro Morata and Soler in place of Gavi and Asensio, while injuries hit Morocco – a limping Boufal was replaced by Abde Ezzalzouli and Aguerd was also forced off, replaced by Jawad el Yamiq moments after Morocco had made a triple substitution.

Morocco v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Education City Stadium
The teams could not be separated in 120 minutes of action (Nick Potts/PA)

A second half in which desperately little had happened came alive as extra-time loomed. Walid Cheddira tried to spin after being picked out by Hakimi and Simon only just got away with a poor first touch under pressure from Ezzalzouli.

In between, Soler’s free-kick found Morata at the far post but he headed high and wide.

With seconds left on the clock, Olmo arrowed a free-kick through the crowd but Bono did well to punch it clear.

Morocco v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Education City Stadium
Spain’s bid to repeat their triumph of 2010 is over (Nick Potts/PA)

Morocco were first to threaten in the extra half hour, but Cheddira took too long to pull the trigger after racing through, possibly offside, and Laporte recovered to poke the ball away.

Cheddira did get a shot away in the 104th minute after Rodri was unable to cut out a through ball, but Simon made the save to keep the scores level.

The game became increasingly stretched as players suffered with cramp, and neither side could find a way to prevent a shootout as Sarabia saw his shot from a tight angle brush the post and bounce clear.

