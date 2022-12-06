Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 6 2022, 6.24pm Tottenham’s Richarlison, left, and Son Heung-min during a training session (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6. Football Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate. I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7! 🇧🇷🤝🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/tqBA8D6FZC— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 6, 2022 Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the pool. Can't get enough of it ⚽️🔥@JackGrealish x @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/DqyxFv4Kr6— England (@England) December 6, 2022 Croatia’s stars celebrated their progress. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Luka Modric (@lukamodric10) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ivan Perišić (@ivanperisic444) Cricket Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson celebrated a stunning England victory. What a win boys!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/en033FibQU— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 6, 2022 Something very special is happening! Amazing win to be part of ❤️🏴 pic.twitter.com/s4uCWgxW8C— Joe Root (@root66) December 6, 2022 Test wins don’t get much better than that! What an amazing week ❤️🏏Some stunning photos by @dudleyplatypus too 📸 pic.twitter.com/3rJVDj2XAu— James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 6, 2022 Motor racing Valtteri Bottas celebrated Finnish independence. Wishing Happy Independence Day to Finland 🇫🇮Hyvää itsenäisyyspäivää!#itsenäisyyspäivä #finland pic.twitter.com/mAMaXDBLyk— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 6, 2022 Golf Matt Fitzpatrick's Christmas tree struggled to stand out among his other home decorations. Getting in the festive spirit! 🎄🏆 pic.twitter.com/qAVGqNS55o— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) December 6, 2022 Athletics Colin Jackson took a trip down memory lane. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Colin Jackson (@colinrayjackson) Snooker Gary Wilson got his wish. Well done Gary 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙋🏼♂️ https://t.co/f51lqtqhJh— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 6, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor was in Amsterdam. In Amsterdam, as the face of fighting and loving 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcUZgDcRhm— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022 